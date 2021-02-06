MOUNTAIN IRON — The Rangers had a 1-2 punch of Nikolas Jesch and Asher Zubich on offense Friday and a defensive effort to match in a 90-61 win over Lakeview Christian.
Jesch poured in 34 and Zubich tallied 27 in the victory, which turned out to be the 500th career win for Mountain Iron-Buhl head coach Jeff Buffetta.
The 23rd-year coach put the focus on his players after the big game, especially regarding the intensity they exhibited against the Lions.
“We got in a defensive stance a lot better today (than their last game against Eveleth-Gilbert). It’s different. Lakeview’s small like us. Playing Eveleth and playing some of these bigger teams, we matched up with Lakeview better, but we still have to have that same intensity when we play the big teams. It was a nice step in the right direction today to see us playing hard against their guards and defending shooters. We just have to keep building on that.’’
Jesch was on his game early as he hit from the inside and from long range to help MI-B get out to a 19-10 lead.
Zubich was equally effective as he drove to the basket and converted as the lead went to 25-16.
The duo continued to break down the Lakeview Christian defense, along with help from Jeffrey Kayfes, Josh Holmes and Braxton Negen as the home team took a 50-33 lead into intermission.
Asked about Jesch’s shooting, defense and intensity, Buffetta said, “that’s what we need. He’s sort of a quiet leader, but we need him to be a little bit more intense and a little bit more vocal. I think as he becomes that it will help our team out a lot.
“We just need him to be aggressive, we need them all to be aggressive. It was nice to see them have that today. First home game of the year, so it was nice to actually be back here. I think the kids liked playing her again too.’’
The press continued to hinder Lakeview Christian and MI-B took full advantage early in the second stanza.
Mason Clines got the first Ranger bucket after a pass was deflected by Zubich. A block by Zubich a short time later turned into a Jesch basket on the other end of the court and a 55-35 lead for the home team.
Lakeview had little answer for the Rangers as they continued to expand their lead. Zubich and Jesch were aided by a block from Cooper Salinas and field goals from Holmes and Clines.
Lance Puffer put in 18 points to lead LCA, but it just wouldn’t be enough as MI-B recorded the 90-61 victory.
Jesch’s 34-point outburst was not a surprise to Buffetta.
“He’s a good shooter. He puts a lot of time in. As they all do. I trust all these kids shooting. It’s just we have to learn to play hard and play consistent. I think we sort of lack that so far this year. It’s one game, but you have to start with one. Hopefully we’ll keep building on it.’’
Regarding his 500th win, Buffetta steered the credit away from himself.
“It’s an accomplishment for all of the players that we’ve had. I’ve been here for 23 years and we’ve had a lot of good dedicated kids. I enjoyed coaching the girls all these years and having the boys the last couple of years. It’s just a lot of fun having dedicated kids that play hard. If you’re here long enough, you’re going to win some games.’’
How many games does Buffetta want to win in his career?
“That’s a program number. That’s not a me number. All the assistant coaches I’ve had that have put in so much time. You know it’s a time thing and it’s having good kids and good coaches around you. To me as long as I keep having good kids and good coaches around me, it makes it easy to show up here every day.’’
MI-B (2-4) plays at Nashwauk-Keewatin on Friday, Feb. 12.
LCA 33 28 — 61
MIB 50 40 — 90
LCA: Landon Puffer 2, Lance Puffer 18, Matthew Wright 12, Anders Easty 8, Jack Safstrom 2, Andrew Wright 13, Josh Johnson 6. 3-pointers: Lance Puffer 2, M. Wright 1. Free throws: 6-10. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
MIB: Asher Zubich 27, Mason Clines 10, Jeffrey Kayfes 4, Josh Holmes 5, Nikolas Jesch 34, Braxton Negen 4, MiCaden Clines 2, Alex Schneider 2, Lukas Madson 2. 3-pointers: Zubich 2, Holmes 1, Jesch 5. Free throws: 10-17. Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.
Ely 82
Mesabi East 71
At Ely, the Timberwolves were led by Emmett Faltesek with 23 points and Joey Bianco and Harry Simons each with 20 in Friday night’s 82-71 win over Mesabi East.
Brock LaTourell also hit for double figures for Ely with 11 points.
Ely trailed 40-39 at the half but shot better and defended better in the second stanza, head coach Tom McDonald said. The Wolves also hit five of their eight 3-pointers in the second half, most of which were key shots just when they were needed.
Mesabi East was led by Hunter Hannuksela with 25 points, Cody Fallstrom with 15 and Brayden Leffel with 14.
Ely (4-2) hosts Lakeview Christian on Tuesday in Cotton. Mesabi East (0-4) plays at Two Harbors Monday.
M. East 40 31 — 71
Ely 39 43 — 82
ME: Brayden Leffel 14, Jack Ribich 6, Hunter Hannuksela 25, Kade Kuter 5, Eli Strle 2, Brady Heinen 4, Cody Fallstrom 15. 3-pointers: Leffel 2, Hannuksela 2, Kuter 1. Free throws: 6-11. Total fouls: 27. Fouled out: Ribich, Kuter, Strle.
Ely: Joey Bianco 20, Brock LaTourell 11, Mason Davis 2, Emmett Faltesek 23, Will Davies 6, Harry Simons 20. 3-pointers: Faltesek 4, Simons 3, LaTourell 1. Free throws: 20-35. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
North Woods 102,
L-BF 34
At Cook, the North Woods boys’ basketball team rolled past Littlefork-Big Falls Friday night, 102-34.
TJ Chiabotti led all scorers for the Grizzlies with 22 points. Jared and Brenden Chiabotti each finished with 16. Darius Goggleye and Sean Morrison both chipped in with 11.
Dale Erickson paced the Vikings with 12.
North Woods (5-1) will travel to International Falls on Tuesday.
LBF 19 15 — 34
NW 63 39 — 102
Littlefork-Big Falls: Blake Chlebeck 2, Dale Erickson 12, Jerrell Banner 3, Baryden Maish 4, Nathan Kennedy 3, Jason Boorman 4, Owen Erickson 6; Three pointers: Kenendy 1; Free throws: 15-27; Total fouls: 21; Fouled out: none.
North Woods: Darius Goggleye 11, Jared Chiabotti 16, TJ Chiabotti 22, Davis Kleppe 2, Brenden Chiabotti 16, Jonah Burnett 4, Jake Panichi 9, Aplex Hartway 4, Erik Aune 7, Sean Morrison 11; Three pointers: J. Chiabotti 2, T. Chiabotti 1, B. Chiabotti 1, Aune 1; Free throws: 19-23; Total fouls: 23; Fouled out: Goggleye.
Girls Basketball
Eveleth-Gilbert 52
Greenway 45
At Coleraine, Elli Jankila led all scorers with 22 points Friday night to lead the Golden Bears past Greenway, 52-45.
Eveleth-Gilbert’s Amara Wilcox also hit for double figures with 11 points.
Greenway was paced by Baylie Jo Norris with 15 points.
E-G (6-1) hosts Hibbing, while the Raiders (4-3) host Carlton, both on Monday.
E-G 23 29 — 52
Gwy 21 24 — 45
E-G: Anna Westby 4, Lydia Delich 8, Amara Wilcox 11, Morgan Marks 5, Elli Jankila 22, Cadyn Krmpotich 2. 3-pointers: Marks 1. Free throws: 7-15. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
G: Kennedy Hanson 5, Baylie Jo Norris 15, Klara Finke 4, Nicholle Ramirez 8, Chloe Hansen 6, Jaden Saville 7. 3-pointers: Norris 2. Free throws: 7-15. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: Norris.
