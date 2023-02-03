MOUNTAIN IRON — The top-ranked Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team was hot from outside on Thursday night.
Junior Jordan Zubich hit seven three-pointers, Hali Savela hit three, and Sage Ganyo nailed a pair as the Rangers coasted to a 109-33 win over Cherry.
“These girls are putting the time in,” coach Jeff Buffetta said. “They are here in the morning and putting in the extra time after practice. They want to keep playing good ball.”
The Rangers raced out to an early 24-7 lead with Zubich hitting a pair of three-pointers and Savela hitting one of her own.
Cherry coach Dan Grotberg called a time out to see if he could stop the Rangers scoring streak but that didn’t seem to work.
Savela made a layup and Zubich hit two more three-pointers to make it a 32-7 game. Suzy Aubrey then made a layup and Savela went 1-2 at the free throw line to make it a 35-7 contest.
The Tigers stopped the run when Anna Serna made a bucket while being fouled but that didn’t stop the Rangers for long as they then went on another 11-0 scoring streak. Aubrey made another layup, Ganyo made a lay in, Zubich hit another three-pointer, Ganyo added another lay up, and Savela made a short jumper to make it 46-9.
The Tigers stopped the run when Faith Zganjar made one of two free throws to make it a 46-10 game.
The Rangers continued to get some easy buckets and rolled into the half leading 73-21. Zubich led the way in the half with 30 points.
The Tigers got four quick points in the second half when Mackenna Ridge made a pair of free throws and Anna Serna made two of her own. The Rangers came right back and Ganyo made a layup and followed that up with a pair of free throws.
Cherry then went on a 4-0 scoring run when Sadjak made a free throw, Ridge making a lay up, and Sadjak making another free throw to make it a 82-29 Rangers lead.
MIB came right back and another pair of three-pointers from Zubich made it 88-29.
That was about the end for the Rangers starters and their first three or four players off the bench as Buffetta cleared his bench and let everybody play.
The Cherry squad also cleared their bench and with an over 40 point lead when the clock came below the nine minute mark it was running time the rest of the contest.
Zubich ended the game with 38 points while Ganyo added 24.
The Rangers are back in action on Monday, when they travel to Ely.
“I like the way we are playing,” Buffetta said. “We have to continue to practice like we are and keep out of foul trouble and we’ll be ok.”
