MOUNTAIN IRON — The Rangers put themselves in an early 3-0 hole but outscored Virginia 11-1 the rest of the way as the MI-B softball team capped off their regular season with an 11-4 win over the Blue Devils Tuesday evening.
A fielding error cost MI-B two runs in the top of the third while Virginia tacked on one more to take the early 3-0 lead. The Rangers bounced back shortly after, however, plating two runs in the bottom of the third, three in the fourth and six in the sixth to take a commanding lead.
Virginia took one back in the top of the seventh, but MI-B closed things out to get the win.
Cece Schneider earned the complete game win for the Rangers giving up four runs (one earned) on five hits. She surrendered no walks (but hit two batters) and fanned six.
At the plate, Maleah Milton led the way going 2-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Paris Pontinen was 2-4 with two RBIs and one run. Elle Otto and Jersey Yernatich both finished 2-4 with an RBI.
For Virginia, Chance Colbert and Hailey Chavers led the way with a pair of hits each. Janie Potts finished 1-3 with an RBI.
Mountain Iron-Buhl head coach Jesse White said it was a nice bounceback win for his team after a tough loss the day before.
“We had a rough game in Carlton yesterday,” White said. “So we wanted to get back here today and go back to the fundamentals; making good plays on defense, throwing strikes and having good at bats. I think we did that well today.
“It was an important game for us heading into the playoffs. We needed to bounce back and go into the postseason with a win.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl ends their regular season with a 13-7 record and now awaits the release of the 7A tournament bracket. Virginia (5-13) will travel to Two Harbors today and close out their season on Thursday at home vs. Esko.
Eveleth-Gilbert 10,
Duluth East 5
At Eveleth, the Golden Bears scored 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth to earn a 10-5 victory over Duluth East.
Eveleth-Gilbert was led by Lauren Lautigar and Joey Westby with two hits and two RBI each, while Ava Thompson went 2-for-4.
In the circle, Lydia Delich tossed a complete game, fanned three and gave up 12 hits.
Despite allowing a dozen hits, head coach Paula Dundas said her defense was able to recover and make plays when they needed to. That included a spectacular catch from right fielder Lautigar on a line shot down the line. After the catch, she was able to double up a East runner off second base.
“Her and Lydia definitely led the way tonight,’’ Dundas said.
Ely 27,
Deer River 24
At Deer River, Ely survived a scoring fest Tuesday to beat the Warriors, 27-24.
Rachel Coughlin, Ella Parish and Bella Davis each had three hits for the Timberwolves. Katrina Seliskar got the win in the circle after going all seven innings and fanning five.
Ely hosts Northeast Range on Wednesday.
Monday’s Game
Grand Rapids 9,
Virginia 6
At Virginia, the Blue Devils rallied with five runs in the bottom of the sixth Monday but couldn’t come all the way back in a 9-6 loss to Grand Rapids.
The Thunderhawks led 5-0 heading to the bottom of the fifth before Virginia pushed one run across for a 5-1 deficit. Grand Rapids then added four in the top of the sixth before the Devils responded with five of their own to make it 9-6. However, that was as close as Virginia would get as both teams were scoreless in the seventh.
The Blue Devils’ Kylie Baranzelli went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI, Chance Colbert went 2-for-4 and Macy Westby recorded a hit and two runs scored. Ayla Lokken took the loss in the circle after going 5 and 1/3 innings. She surrendered seven hits and six walks. Grace Phenning came on to pitch the final 1 and 2/3 innings, fanned one, walked one and gave up no hits.
