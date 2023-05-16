MOUNTAIN IRON—The Mountain Iron-Buhl softball team came up with a big fifth inning on their way back to a 10-9 win over Mesabi East on Tuesday afternoon.
The Rangers jumped out to an early 3-0 lead. Desi Milton was hit by a pitch, stole second base and third base and came in to score when Colie Otto reached on an infield single.
The Rangers added a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning. Sam Hoff hit a triple out to the right-center field fence and came in to score when Izzy Mattson hit a single.
Mattson stole second, went to third on an Alix Swanson ground out, and scored on a wild pitch.
Mesabi East got right back in the game in the top of the third inning. Reese Heikkila reached on an error, went to second when Grace Paul hit an infield single, and came in to score when Adeline Butzke etched a single.
A ground out by Bethany Polla forced another run in, to make it a one run game.
Mesabi East wasn’t done yet. McKenzie Pokorny came in to score while Greta Levelwind was at the plate and, suddenly, it was a 3-3 contest.
The Rangers could not get anything going off the Mesabi East pitcher Heikkila in the bottom of the third.
The Giants grabbed a 5-3 lead in the top of the fourth inning when Heikkila and Paul both walked. They came in to score when Kyra Skelton blasted a double to the fence.
“I’m proud of the way we didn’t give up out there at the plate,” Giants coach Matt Zimmer said. “They kept looking for a good pitch and driving the ball.”
Heikkila shut down the Rangers in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Mesabi East added to their lead in the top of the fifth when Butzke hit a single, Polla was hit by a pitch, and Levelwind blasted a triple to the wall that scored the two runs. Levelwind came in to score on a wild pitch and the Giants had an 8-3 lead.
The Rangers made their run in the bottom of the fifth inning when Heikkila ran into some control trouble on the mound.
Navaeh Lokken walked, Elle Otto walked and Natalie Bergman reached on a fielder’s choice to keep the bases loaded.
Sam Hoff then walked to push in another run and a Mattson fly-out to center pushed in another run. The Giants lead was down one run.
“That was a big inning for us,” Rangers head coach Jesse White said. “We stood up there at the plate and were forcing her (Heikkila) to throw strikes.”
The Giants added to their lead in the top of the sixth inning.
Pokorny walked, stole second, and came in to score when Butzke ripped a double to the fence and that left the Giants with a 9-7 lead.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Milton was hit by a pitch, stole second, and came in to score when Lokken grounded out to first base.
MI-B’s relief pitcher Swanson got out of the top of the seventh inning with only allowing a single runner in the frame.
The Rangers trailed 9-8 heading into the home-half of the seventh inning.
Bergman started the frame with a triple to the fence. She came in to score when Hoff hit a single to tie the game at 9-9.
Hoff went to second on the throw to put the winning run at second with nobody out.
Mattson popped out to the catcher for the first out. Colie Otto then hit a bunt single to put runners on first and third with one out.
The Rangers closed out the game when Jersey Yernatich hit a grounder that allowed Hoff to come in to score and close out the game.
“I’m proud of the way they came back today,” White said. “We played them earlier this year at their place and they beat us 9-8.”
The win moves the Rangers to 11-7. MI-B will host Carlton today.
The Giants will host International Falls on Thursday and Hibbing on Friday.
“I like the way they are playing hard out there,” Zimmer said. “Playoffs are coming and you want to be playing good solid softball when the playoffs start.”
