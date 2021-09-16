MOUNTAIN IRON — Through the first two games of their season, the Mountain Iron-Buhl football team has outscored their opponents 116-6 in the first half. As such, the Rangers haven’t had a chance to see what it’s like to be in a tight contest as the clock winds down.
MI-B might get their first taste of a close game tonight as they travel to Ogilvie to take on the Lions in what head coach Dan Zubich says should be their most interesting game of the season so far.
“Ogilvie is a pretty good team and our guys have only played one half a game for the first two weeks,” Zubich said. “We’ve been doing some more conditioning so they’re ready in case they have to play the whole game but the mental toughness of being in a close game in the third or fourth quarter, we don’t know if we have that yet.
We haven’t punted yet this season so we just don’t know how we’ll respond until we’re actually in tough situations like that.”
Ogilvie fell to Cherry in their opener 16-12 but blew out Cromwell-Wright the week after, 58-0. Zubich believes the Lions will be the fastest and most physical team they’ve seen so far.
“They controlled the game against Cherry. They couldn’t get the win but it’s clear they’re a good team. They’ll be more physical than anybody we’ve played yet. I wouldn’t say they’re the fastest team but they’re definitely not slow. These guys can move the ball and they have some big players on their side.”
In MI-B’s 72-6 win over Ely, the Timberwolves came out in a defensive formation the Rangers never saw coming. Still, MI-B adjusted on the fly and powered through, something Zubich believes his team is better for.
“We saw a defense we’d never thought we would see with Ely so we had to break out some plays we haven’t run in three years. But our guys did fine adjusting to that. We might think we know what a team is going to do but that doesn’t mean they’ll do it. Thankfully our guys were ready for a situation like that.”
With their Week 4 game off the schedule due to Northeast Range combining with Ely, the Rangers don’t have another home game scheduled until Oct. 1. After traveling to Ely and now making the two and a half hour trek to Ogilvie, Zubich says traveling is something the team tries not to focus on.
“We went there back in 2018. It’s far but we’re trying not to think about that. We don’t want the guys to be hung up on being stuck on the bus for two and a half hours. We haven’t said too much about it and that’s kind of how we prefer it.”
The Rangers are hoping to schedule a game for next week but if they do, it’s looking like another road game. Zubich doesn’t expect to hear more about a potential opponent for next week until this weekend.
Focusing on the Lions, Zubich expects a good game between the two squads.
“They’re probably the best team in the south half of the district this year so it should be a fun game between us.”
