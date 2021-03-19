MOUNTAIN IRON-BUHL -- Once No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl got used to the physical play of No. 9 Deer River, the Rangers settled in and cruised to a 74-29 Section 7A Tournament victory.
“Deer river came out playing really hard and physical. Give them credit, they came to play,’’ Buffetta said.
The MI-B liked how his team shared the ball in the 45-point win.
“We played together. That’s what it’s going to take to keep advancing.’’
The Rangers used a team effort on offense and tough defensive pressure all game long. The Warriors held strong, though, as they continuously implemented screens on offense.
“We had to fight through their screens. They’re a really good screening team. They made us work.’’
Buffetta especially liked how his team limited Deer River to one shot, which helped them hold a 45-14 lead at the half.
“We limited them to one shot. We rebounded pretty well tonight, which is good to see. I think that’s going to be a key going forward for us because we’re not that big. We have to keep boxing out and rebounding. I think they did a good job of that tonight.’’
Offensively, the Rangers were solid inside and outside. Jordan Zubich was hot from long range and Sage Ganyo was scoring and dishing to her teammates as the lead kept growing.
“It’s balance. We need the balance. Every three we take I hope we’re getting an in the lane shot,’’ Buffetta said. “I think it was pretty balanced today. As long as we move the ball and find the open shooter, I know we can shoot. If they keep sharing the ball like they did today, I think we’ll be OK.
Zubich led the offense with 18 points, while Ganyo and Ava Butler each put in 12.
The Rangers now face either Chisholm or defending section champion Cromwell-Wright in the section semifinals.
“They’re both good teams,’’ Buffetta said. “Cromwell obviously is the defending section champs, while Chisholm’s a good young team. They have a lot of talent. Whoever it is, I know it’s going to be a good game.’
Despite some cold shooting to start the game, both teams quickly warmed up from beyond the arc.
Zubich knocked down her first three before Ganyo connected for a three-point play the old fashioned way to give the Rangers a 6-3 advantage.
Two possessions later, Zubich hit again from long range and Butler followed that up with a 3-pointer of her own for a 12-6 lead.
MI-B continued to control the game as Hali Savela got the hoop and the harm for a 15-9 advantage for the home team.
Deer River added back a 3-pointer, but a technical on the Warriors bench resulted in two made free throws for Zubich. The Rangers followed that up with a Savela basket and two free throws each from Gabby LIra and Butler to give MI-B a 23-9 lead halfway through the first stanza.
The Warriors had some success inside with Grace Bergland, but the Rangers defense basically stifled Deer River and converted their turnovers into multiple baskets.
After Bergland found the mark inside, Butler knocked down a 3-pointer, Zubich added a steal and a fastbreak layup and Kvas scored inside with a dime from Zubich for a 30-11 lead.
Ganyo and Zubich continued their hot shooting, while the pressure defense was allowing Deer River little room to operate. That enabled MI-B to extend its lead to 45-14 by the half.
Butler, Savela, Kvas and Lauren Maki didn’t cool off at the half as the Rangers quickly grew their lead to 57-16. Zubich added another three, while Ganyo cashed in for a 62-16 lead for the home team.
Jessica Reigel got her second basket of the half to make it 62-18, but the Warriors just didn’t have enough offensive options after Nevaeh Evans fouled out of the contest midway through the second half.
A few of MI-B’s younger players were able to get in the game late and helped the Rangers advance to the next round with a 74-29 victory.
MI-B plays at home Tuesday at 6 p.m. against No. 4 seed Cromwell-Wright in the Section 7A semifinals. C-W downed No. 5 Chisholm, 67-34.
Deer River 14 15 -- 29
Mountain Iron-Buhl 45 29 -- 74
DR: Hannah Edwards 3, Abby Sheeder 4, Nevaeh Evans 4, Jessica Reigel 4, Grace Bergland 11, Kristin Schaaf 3. 3-pointers: Edwards 1, Evans 1, Schaaf 1, Free throws: 6-11. Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: Evans.
MIB: Jacie Kvas 9, Hali Savela 9, Jordan Zubich 18, Aaliyah Barfield 2, Sage Ganyo 12, Ava Butler 12, Suzanne Aubrey 3, Zoe Bialcza 2, Mya Gallus 2, Lauren Maki 5. 3-pointers: Zubich 4, Butler 2, Aubrey 1, Maki 1. Free throws: 16-21. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.
