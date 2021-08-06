HIBBING — Jamie Lindseth is no stranger to coaching, and when he got the opportunity to coach in both the VFW/Junior Legion and American Legion All-Star games, he jumped at the chance.
Lindseth might want to make it an annual commitment.
The Eveleth-Gilbert High School baseball coach watched his team win the VFW/Junior Legion, then he got the doubleheader sweep when the North Area defeated the Duluth Area 12-4 in the American Legion All-Star game held Thursday at Al Nyberg Field.
Finishing 2-0 was a great way to end the summer baseball season.
“The North takes home the doubleheader, I love it,” Lindseth said. “A lot of these guys have played a lot of ball over the years against some of the guys in that other dugout. It’s nice to see these guys, especially from the North, who are so competitive, come out here and gel together and have some laughs.
“They played some competitive baseball. It was a lot of fun to see.”
Lindseth got a little help from one of his Golden Bears’ players, Brandon Lind.
Lind started on the mound, tossing two innings of no-hit ball, striking out three in the process.
At the plate, Lind had two hits and four RBI. One of his hits was a three-run home run in the third inning that put the Range Area ahead for good.
“He’s done that to a lot of people,” Lindseth said. “He throws strikes. He puts them down early, then he comes up with his bat and does something like that. He’s the ultimate competitor.
“He threw 15 pitches in the two innings, then he drove in four of the runs. He’s quite the guy. Unfortunately, we expect that out of him. It’s not fair, but we do. We expect that. He’s one of those kids that has extra drive. We saw that in our deep playoff run this year.”
The North would take an early 2-0 lead when Tom Nemanich doubled in the first. Bryce Warner reached on an error, which scored Nemanich. Warner would eventually scored on a fielder’s choice ground ball hit by Kodi Miller.
Duluth, which didn’t have any success against Lind, would finally get some offense going in the third as Ian Ritchie and Dane Dzuck both walked. Two wild pitches brought Ritchie home to make it 2-1.
Lucas Stadler walked with two out. Jacob Dorr followed with a two-run double. That was followed by a run-scoring double by Ethan Cole to give Duluth a 4-2 lead.
That set the stage for Lind’s three-run blast in the third.
Ryan Scherf was hit-by-a-pitch, and Josh Kivela walked. With one out, Lind stepped to the plate and launched one over the leftfield fence to give the North that 5-3 lead.
According to Lindseth, Lind discovered his power this season.
“In one game, he hit two three-run home runs,” Lindseth said. “He had never hit a home run in his life. He’s fun to be around. He likes the big stage. He had a big smile on his face. All of these kids are good competitors.
“They run the bases well. They threw strikes well. They put the ball in play, which are all of the keys to be successful.”
The North added to its lead in the fourth as Miller doubled, and Will Bittman singled. Joe Allison hit an RBI single, and Dalton Schreffler tripled to drive in a run. Schreffler would score on a wild pitch to make it 8-4.
Duluth did load the bases in the fifth inning against Miller, the Grand Rapids righthander worked his way out of that jam.
The North would score two times in the fifth as Ty Donahue walked and Scherf singled. Zach Cheney would hit an RBI groundout, and Lind followed with his RBI base hit and it was 10-4.
In the sixth, Warner walked and Andrew Sundberg singled him to third. After Sundberg stole second, Warner scored on a passed ball. Sundberg trotted home on a wild pitch for the final run of the game.
The North’s ability to get baserunners, then drive them home, was the separator in the game.
“When we got them on base, we drove them in,” Lindseth said. “When we needed the extra base, we took it. I have to say that it wasn't a lot of coaching. These kids, they’ve got it down.
“I may have pointed them in the right direction, but that’s about it. These guys know how to play baseball. It was the easiest coaching job I’ve had. I had a lot of fun with these guys.”
Lind, Nemanich, Donahue, Miller, Schreffler and Sundberg all pitched for the North.
Ritchie, Dzuck, Joe Baker, CJ Christenson, Dane Hoffman and Chris Sampson all pitched for Duluth.
Nemanich finished with two hits, both doubles.
Baker had a double for Duluth.
