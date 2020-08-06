PEQUOT LAKES — The Range Sports Stars U16 girls softball team traveled to Pequot Lakes Wednesday and swept a doubleheader 3-1 in the first game, then 11-8 in game two.
Lydia Delich picked up the win in game one, taking a no-hitter into the bottom of the fifth inning.
The score was tied 0-0 through fourth innings, then in the fifth, Lindsey Tulla drove a ball into the gap in right-center field for a triple. Miranda Gernander singled her home to give the Sports Stars the first lead of the game.
Pequot Lakes tied the score in the bottom of the fifth with a double and RBI single.
The score remained tied through the seventh inning, then in the eighth inning, the Range Sports Stars scored twice as Monroe Rewertz singled home Abigail Sullivan, then she eventually scored on a Tulla sacrifice.
Delich closed the door in the bottom of the eighth inning to preserve the victory.
Delich gave up two hits and struck out five.
Gernander had a pair of hits.
In the second game, The Sports Stars had a 10-2 lead, then held on the for the win.
Gernander was the winning pitcher, with Delich picking up the save.
Delich, Bella Scaia and Megan Bussey each had two hits for the Sports Stars.
The team will be in action Monday, traveling to Virginia.
