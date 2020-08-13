BEMIDJI — The Range Sports Stars U15 fastpitch team swept a doubleheader from Bemidji Tuesday to close out their regular-season play.
In game one, the Sports Stars won 12-2, and in game two, they picked up a 12-1 victory.
In the first game, Aune Boben carried a perfect game through 5 2/3 innings. She finished with nine strikeouts of the 17 batters she faced, giving up two hits.
The Stars jumped out with four runs in the first on four-consecutive hits by Monroe Rewertz, Lindsey Racine, Lindsey Tulla and Lydia Delich.
Bella Scaia and Rewertz led the way for the Stars with three hits apiece.
In game two, Delich picked up the pitching win, striking out four and scattering five hits over five innings of work.
Racine, Tulla and Abigail Sullivan all had a pair of hits.
The Range Sports Stars will close out their season with the USSSA State Tournament, when play begins today in Lakeville.
