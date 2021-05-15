HIBBING — How high will Julia Gherardi fly?
Only time will tell the rest of that story, but for now, the Hibbing High School junior is soaring to new heights.
Gherardi has set her own school record in the pole vault three times this season — once at 11-feet-3-inches, then at 11-6. Her new mark, 12-feet, was set at the Cloquet meet last week. She also had the original mark of 10-1, which she set as a freshman.
Gherardi is looking to hit 13-feet this season, and with sheer will and determination, she’ll probably get there.
She’ll definitely put in the work to get in there.
“I’m really excited about it,” Gherardi said. “Two years ago when I made 10-feet for the first time, It was like, ‘I got this now. I was going to keep at it and not give up. It’s a huge reward knowing that all of my hard work paid off.”
Gherardi began her pole-vaulting career halfway through her seventh-grade year.
“I saw some of my friends doing it, and it looked like something I could do,” Gherardi said. “When I was young, I was always climbing everything, going up high in trees. At first, I thought I would be a runner and long jumper and stick to running.
“I decided to give pole vault a shot.”
It was a natural fit, but there were some tenuous moments.
“It was a lot harder than it looked,” Gherardi said. “The first year was tough, remembering the form, getting it down, getting that muscle memory down. It can be scary sometimes. You have to push through it.”
There’s only one way to get better — knowing the fundamentals of the event.
“I started low, then I started working on my form and not worrying about height, focusing on performing, and eventually I got higher and higher,” Gherardi said. “There were many frustrating times.
“On the mental side of it, it’s like, ‘I can’t do this. It’s too hard. You have to tell yourself you can do it, then you can do it. The mental side of it was the biggest obstacle. I had to keep telling myself I could do it, and not have any doubt about it.”
Gherardi set that first mark at 10-1 her freshman season, then COVID-19 struck and took away her entire junior season.
She couldn’t pole vault, but that doesn’t mean Gherardi sat around and did nothing.
“I lifted weights a lot and worked out a lot to get in shape,” Gherardi said. “I think about the end goal, knowing that if I keep pushing through right now that I can be a champion. I lifted a lot of weights to get ready.”
This season, Gherardi flew over 11-3 at the first Greenway-Nashwauk-Keewatin Invite, then she leveled out until her 11-6 mark.
“That was a part of the mental side of it,” Gherardi said. “I got down on myself, not thinking I could do it. Once I broke that mental barrier, I flew high. That’s when I got super excited. I almost made 11-9, so I knew 12-feet was right there.
“I knew I could get it. I was just about over it, then on my way coming down, I hit it (the bar) with my arm. I was well over the bar, I just hit it on the way down.”
Gherardi accomplished that 12-foot mark at the Cloquet Invite. Now, she has her sights set higher.
“The goal is to get 13,” Gherardi said. “I’ll keep practicing, getting on some bigger poles and working on my form. Switching poles can be tough on the mental side of it. It’s adjusting to the new environment, but once you do a couple of vaults with it, you get used to it.
“That’s when you know everything is alright.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.