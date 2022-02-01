HIBBING — With a 1-0 lead and only 2:07 left to play in the game, it looked like the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team might get their 10th win of the season.
Then lightning struck twice as Proctor scored two goals in 1:16 en route to a 2-1 victory over the Bluejackets Monday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Kennan Reyelts scored at 15:15 and Wyatt Mineheine tallied at 16:36 to steal the game away from Hibbing/Chisholm.
“That’s why it’s a 51-minute game,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz said. “You have to play all 51 minutes.”
The first 17 minutes of the game belonged to the Bluejackets.
We came out hard, and moved our feet,” Rewertz said. “We got pucks behind the D. I thought it was a good period. We worked hard. I liked our first period.”
The only thing Hibbing/Chisholm didn’t do is score as Rails’ goaltender AJ Reyelts stopped all 14 shots the Bluejackets fired on him.
“I wasn’t frustrated that we didn’t score, but I was frustrated that we didn’t get bodies to the front of the net,” Rewertz said. “We had some opportunities for some rebounds, but we didn’t have bodies there.
“I’ll take the effort.”
In the second period, the ice tilted toward Proctor as the Rails fired 10 shots on Hibbing/Chisholm goalie Evan Radovich, was equal to the task.
“We got a penalty, and they got a little momentum off of that,” Rewertz said. “We were able to kill it off, then they had a few shifts after the power play where they had some momentum.
“I thought we came back and finished the period strong.”
The Bluejackets took a penalty late in the second period, and 1:46 of that carried over into the third period.
Hibbing/Chisholm killed that off, then took another penalty at 11:11, but once again, the Bluejackets penalty kill was spot on the money, finishing 3-for-3 on the kill.
“I liked the way we pushed down,” Rewertz said. “We were aggressive. We swarmed well. We didn’t give up a lot of great chances. I liked the way we were aggressive on the kill. We were able to get pucks out of the zone.”
On the power play, Hibbing/Chisholm was 0-for-3, but the Rails went to the well once too often, taking another penalty at 13:16.
This time, the Bluejackets cashed in on their opportunity as Kasey Kemp scored at 14:53, off a nice feed from Beau Frider.
“That was a broken play,” Rewertz said. “It ended up on Frider’s stick, and he made a nice pass over to Kasey. He found a soft area by the D, and he was able to put it in.”
On the ensuing faceoff, Hibbing/Chisholm went on a 2-on-1 and just missed making it 2-0.
The only problem, the Bluejackets had too many players pinching, and the Rails got out on a 3-on-1 break,
Reyelts sent a pass from the right to the left, then he took it back from Dylan Haala, and he chipped it past Radovich to tie it.
“The puck rolled off the end of his stick, then we got caught with our D pinching,” Rewertz said. “We didn’t have guys back, and it turned into a 3-on-1 and a goal for them.”
After that, Mineheine came down the right side, hit the circle, then sniped a shot over Radovich’s left shoulder for the go-ahead goal and game-winner.
“I thought it was set up well for us, but we backed in too deep,” Rewertz said. “We gave them too much ice. He took a nice shot and beat our goalie over the shoulder.”
Hibbing/Chisholm only had 24 seconds to get Radovich pulled. The Bluejackets got the puck into the Rails’ zone, but Proctor cleared it out, which ended the game.
“We have to work hard and forget about today’s game,” Rewertz said. “We’ll start out all over again.”
Reyelts would make 29 saves. Radovich had 22 stops.
PHS 0 0 2 — 2
HC 0 0 1 — 1
First Period — No scoring.
Second Period — No scoring.
Third Period — 1. HC, Kasey Kemp (Beau Frider, Drew Kubena), pp, 14:53; 2. P, Kennan Reyelts (Dylan Haal, Anthony Launderville), 15:15; 3. P, Wyatt Mineheine (Carson Pavlowich), 16:36.
Goalie Saves — Proctor, AJ Reyelts 14-8-7—29; Hibbing/Chisholm, Evan Radovich 4-10-8—22.
Penalties — Proctor 5-18, one misconduct; Hibbing/Chisholm 3-6.
Girls Basketball
Chisholm 89
Fond du Lac 29
CHISHOLM — Hannah Kne scored 22 points to lead the Bluejackets to the win over the Ojibway Monday on Bob McDonald Court.
Tresa Baumgard added 20 points, which put her 1,000 points for her career. Olivia Hutchings had 16 points, and Jordan Temple 11.
Solai Mohr had 16 points for Fond du Lac, including four 3-pointers.
FDL 12 17 — 29
CHS 57 32 — 89
Fond du Lac: Cheyanne Olson 7, Amara Mohr 2, Talayah Martineau 4, Solai Mohr 16.
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 8, Lola Huhta 2, Destiny Schmitz 2, Hannah Kne 22, Jordan Temple 11, Olivia Hutchings 16, Jade Wolfram 6, Tresa Baumgard 20, Cheyenne Parr 2.
Total Fouls: Fond du Lac 10; Chisholm 9; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Fond du Lac 0-3; Chisholm 5-13; 3-pointers: Olson, Solai Mohr 4.
