Rails outgun Bears, 76-67

EVELETH — The Proctor boys’ basketball team utilized a long range game and just didn’t seem to miss Thursday night as they ran past Eveleth-Gilbert 76-67.
While the Golden Bears got a strong night from senior center Wil Bittmann in the form of 38 points, free throws and two-point buckets on the inside couldn’t keep up with the distance shooting of the Rails’ Kolbin Carter and Ty Nyberg.
Carter got things started for Proctor early with a bucket before E-G’s AJ Roen knotted things up with a rebound and putback on the other end.
A foul a short time later put Bittmann on the free throw line and the senior knocked down both shots to make it a 4-2 game. Bittmann went 14-19 from the free throw line over the course of the contest.
A bucket from Carter Flannigan at the elbow, followed by another Roen bucket put E-G up 8-2 but they had to play catch up the rest of the night as the Rails started to find their groove. Buckets from Nyberg and Collin Aho made it a one-point game before James Pioro knocked down a three to put Proctor on top, 10-8.
Carter Mavec knotted things up with a layup for the Bears but a Nyberg three and another three from Pioro later put Proctor up 16-12. The Rails stretched the lead with Kolbin Carter going coast to coast for a bucket and then added another on Proctor’s next offensive possession to make it 20-13.
Carter continued to dominate for the Rails, scoring another three buckets before the end of the half to make it a 32-23 game at the break.
Eveleth-Gilbert looked sharp to start the second half with Flannigan and Bittmann putting in buckets to make it a five-point game. A minute later, back-to-back buckets from Bittmann made it a three-point game, 34-31.
That’s as close as the Bears got with Proctor’s long-range game coming alive once more to spread things back out. Back-to-back threes from Carter and Nyberg put the Rails up 13, 48-35, forcing a timeout from the Bears coach Adam Roen.
Making the best of the height advantage provided by Bittmann, E-G was able to stay within about 10 points until the end of the contest. Forced to foul the Rails as time was winding down, Proctor made nearly every late-game free throw, stopping the Bears from pulling off the comeback.
Falling 76-67, the Bears were led by Bittmann’s 38 points. AJ Roen added 13. Carter led Proctor with 29 while Nyberg finished with 20.
After the game, coach Roen said the loss came down to the Bears being unable to stop Proctor’s shooters at the right time.
“They were knocking down a lot of shots,” Roen said. “Whether they were contested or not, they knocked down a lot of deep threes and it was very impressive on their end. We played slow all night and we didn’t play our style. We didn’t attack like we typically do and I think that came from a lack of energy on our end.
“It’s a long season so you’re bound to have a game like that but hopefully the kids come to practice tomorrow adn get the energy back in our step.”
When it came to attacking the basket, Roen believes his team could have made a bigger effort on that front with the way Proctor was defending the Bears.
“They were overloading us on the outside so we just needed to attack the middle of things and we just weren’t getting there. We were allowing ourselves to take other avenues and they weren’t the avenues that we needed.”
While Bittmann’s 38 carried the offensive load for E-G, Roen said it became almost impossible to catch up when the other options weren’t working in their favor.
“We can’t trade twos for threes. At the end of the game, we were knocking down shots but they were making every free throw. We can be down by 15 and it’ll take a long time to catch up if we can’t make our shots. It comes down to coming in stronger in the first half and not digging ourselves a ditch.
“I’m not worried about it overall. We’ll turn it around in the next few games and we’ll be right back to where we were the other day.”
The Bears’ upcoming schedule is a busy one with E-G traveling to Mounds Park Academy today. They’ll then host Cook County on Monday, Virginia on Tuesday, Silver Bay on Thursday all before traveling to International Falls on Friday.
“We’re a 14-man team and we have to cover five games in the next week. The schedule is what it will be and we’ll have to push ourselves through it and hopefully by the end we’ll be victorious.”
PHS 32 44 — 76
EG 23 44 — 67
Proctor: Carter St. Germaine 5, Josh Synnott 7, Collin Aho 5, Ty Nyberg 20, Kolbin Carter 29, James Pioro 6, Rev King 4; Three pointers: St. Germaine 1, Nyberg 4, Carter 3, Pioro 2; Free throws: 18-20; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: Aho.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Carter Mavec 6, Griffin Krmpotich 2, AJ Roen 13, Carter Flannigan 6, Jaden Lang 2, Will Bittmann 38; Three pointers: Mavec 1, Roen 3; Free throws: 15-22; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: Flannigan.
North Woods 82,
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 40
At Cook, the Grizzlies got solid performances all the way around as they cruised past visiting Fond du Lac Ojibwe Thursday night, 82-40.
Sean Morrison led the way for North Woods in the win with 17 points. TJ Chiabotti added 16. Jared Chiabotti finished with 10 and Brenden Chiabotti chipped in with nine.
The Ogichida were led by Jordell Brown’s 12 points. Mukwa Bellinger finished with 10.
North Woods (13-4) traveled to Littlefork-Big Falls on Friday. Results from that game will be in Sunday’s Mesabi Tribune.
FDL 22 18 — 40
NW 53 29 — 82
Fond du Lac Ojibwe: Jordell Brown 12, Anthony Reynolds 7, Trey Diver 8, Mukwa Bellinger 10, Jeff DeFoe 3; Three pointers: Bellinger 2, DeFoe 1; Free throws: 3-6; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
North Woods: Brenden Chiabotti 9, Jared Chiabotti 10, TJ Chiabotti 16, Erik Aune 2, Bryce Chose 6, Jonah Burnett 6 Jake Panichi 8, Alex Hartway 2, Sean Morrison 17, Ethan Byram 6; Three pointers: J. Chiabotti 1, T. Chiabotti 2, Chosa 2, Burnett 1; Free throws: 12-18; Total fou;s: 8; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East 76,
Silver Bay 59
At Aurora, it was a good night of team basketball all around for Mesabi East on Thursday as they made their way past visiting Silver Bay 76-59.
Cody Fallstrom picked up a massive double-double for the Giants with 22 points and 2 rebounds. Hayden Sampson picked up a double-double of his own with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Bink Wallace added 12 points off the bench. Jack Ribich added eight.
The Mariners were led by Cash Williams’ 25 points. Trenton Meeks finished with 20. Manor Ollman added 11.
Mesabi East head coach Erik Skelton said it was a “nice game for us. Our bigs came through with both Fallstrom and Sampson picking up strong double-doubles. Jack Ribich provided big enough off the bench. Bink Wallace was huge for us in transition. Overall, a really good team effort.”
Mesabi East (6-11) hosted Ely on Friday. Results from that game will be in Sunday’s Mesabi Tribune.
SB 33 26 — 59
ME 45 31 — 76
Silver Bay: Dylan Schwarz 2, Kaleb Krech 1, Cash Williams 25, Trenton Meeks 20, Manor Ollman 11; Three pointers: Williams 5, Meeks 2; Free throws: 8-22; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Brayden Leffel 8, Jack Ribich 11, Kaid Kuter 2, Colin Anderson 2, Bink Wallace 12, Cody Fallstrom 22, Hayden Sampson 19; Three pointers: Leffel 1, Ribich 2, Sampson 1; Free throws: 8-9; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mesabi East 65,
Ely 52
At Ely, Kora Forsline looked unstoppable for Mesabi East on Thursday night, pouring in 29 points and bringing down 10 boards to lead the Giants past Ely, 65-52.
Forsline led all scorers in the contest. Elli Theel added 14 for Mesabi East. Maija Hill had 10.
Madeline Perry paced the Timberwolves in the loss with 19 points. Grace LaTourell finished with 14.
Ely (10-9) hosts Floodwood today. Mesabi East (16-5) will host North Woods on Monday.
ME 30 35 — 65
Ely 26 26 — 52
Mesabi East: Alexa Fossell 4, Maija Hill 12, Elli Theel 14, Kora Forsline 29, Maggie Lamppa 4, Bethany Polla 2; Three pointers: Forsline 4; Free throws: 11-15; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Madeline Kallberg 4, Sarah Visser 6, Grace LaTourell 14, Madison Rohr 7, Madeline Perry 19, Elizabeth Omerza 2; Three pointers: LaTourell 1, Rohr 1, Perry 1; Free throws: 3-9; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: Kallberg.
North Woods 72
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 38
At Cook, a strong night from North Woods’ Helen Koch led the Grizzlies past Fond du Lac Ojibwe Thursday night, 72-38.
Koch led all scorers in the contest with teammate Kiana LaRoque, Hannah Cheney and Tatum Barto each chipping in with nine. Hannah Kinsey added eight.
Leilatani Fanoti led the Ogichida with 18 points. Solai Mohr finished with 10.
North Woods (11-9) travels to Mesabi East on Monday.
FDL 12 26 — 38
NW 48 24 — 72
Fond du Lac Ojibwe: Laula Nickaboine 9, Leilatani Fanoti 18, Talauah Martineau 1, Solai Mohr 10; Three pointers: Nickaboine 1, Fanoti 3, Mohr 2; Free throws: 6-10; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
North Woods: Lauren Burnett 7, Helen Koch 23, Brianna Whiteman 3, Tatum Barto 9, Shyla Adams 2, Hannah Kinsey 8, Kiana LaRoque 9, Hannah Cheney 9, Talise Goodsky 2; Three pointers: Burnett 1, Koch 2, Whiteman 1, Barto 2; Free throws: 3-10; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
