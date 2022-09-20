CHISHOLM — If Pam Pioske had any doubts about the ability of her team, those questions were answered against Greenway.

The Bluestreaks took set one, fell in both the second and third sets, then came back from a six-point deficit to tie the match in set four, but the Raiders used a strong fifth set en route to a 3-2, 20-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-22, 15-7 win Monday on Bob McDonald Court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments