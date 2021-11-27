Raiders will look to play shut-down defense again this year

COLERAINE — For the past two seasons, the Greenway High School girls basketball team has been in the top 20 in the state when it comes to holding teams down defensively.
Last year, the Raiders held teams to 45 points or less on numerous occasions throughout the season.
Greenway coach Sara Wright is hoping to continue that defensive success during the 2021-22 season.
“That would be a goal for us this year,” said Wright, whose team opened the season on Wednesday against Hibbing. “We’re looking to play fast, and put a lot of pressure on, like we normally do.
“We’ll see if we can disrupt teams more this year. We have a solid man-to-man defense, but we might throw some zone in there. We’re solid in the man-to-man department.”
Offensively, Greenway should be strong up the middle with senior Jadin Saville.
Saville averaged around 18 points per game last year, and put her name on the wall of 1,000-point scorers.
“She’s stepped up her leadership game this year,” Wright said. “We’re looking for more of that from her. She needs to keep scoring and going to the basket. We need her to do a better job with that the whole year.”
She will be joined on the team by juniors Emily Oviatt and Nadia Rajala.
Oviatt is returning after missing all of last season with torn ACL.
“She’s a mirror image of Jadin,” Wright said. “She’s a good outside shooter, plus, we get her posted up. She’s strong on the inside. Nadia is a quick defender. We’re looking for defense from her, and getting to the basket.
“She’s super quick for us.”
Sophomores Clara Finke and Chloe Hansen will be more active on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball this season.
“We’re looking to get more from them on the outside this year,” Wright said. “They’re universal players. They can play anywhere. Clara can post up strong on the inside, but we need to get some strong finishing moves from her. She’s also a force on defense.
“We need the sophomore class to step up and settle into their roles a little more this year.”
A point of emphasis this season has been getting to the basket more.
“We have to be a force to get to the basket,” Wright said. “We have not gotten up enough shots in the past. We’re working on changing that. We improved our ball handling over the summer, so we should be able to finish at the basket.”
Wright would also like to see her team dominate the boards, so they can get out and run.
“We want to get it out of there quickly to see if we can get some easy ones,” Wright said. “Rebounding will be crucial. That’s our No. 1 focus, that and ball handling. Those are places where we’ve been weak, so we’re looking to make improvements there.
“We’re not exactly giants, so it’s all about footwork for us.”
So far, Wright has liked what she’s seen from her team.
“I’m optimistic,” she said. “I like the energy they bring, the camaraderie they bring. We had a good first week of practice. We can be in the top two or three, potentially, in the Iron Range Conference.
“In the Northern Lakes Conference, we can make a run for the championship like we did two years ago. It’ll take a lot of work, but I’m optimistic.”
