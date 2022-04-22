COLERAINE — The last time a Greenway High School softball team advanced to state was 1994.
That dryspell ended last year when the Raiders went 25-0 and beat Proctor for the Section 7AA title.
Can Greenway defend its title this season?
Only time will tell, but Raider coach Kerbie Gernander has six returning players off of that squad, so Greenway will give its best effort to make it two years in a row.
“We just kept winning,” Gernander said. “We weren’t supposed to beat Proctor, then we met up again to go to state. As a team, we clicked. It was so much fun to watch them. Even as their coach, I was their biggest fan.
“We had a great season.”
The Raiders did lose three talented players off of that team, and the only senior on this year’s team is Jadin Saville.
She is, by far, the teams’ leader.
“I’ll be looking for Jadin to wear different hats this year,” Gernander said. “We’ve lost some key players, so we’ll be looking for her to play some third base and pitch. When she comes through with her bat, that’s when it’s big because she’s so powerful.”
Joining Saville on the team will be juniors Hannah Anderson, Lexi Hammer, Miranda Gernander, Karley Soboneski and Lily Saccoman.
Anderson will be moving to catcher this season after playing third base last year, and Gernander will pitch.
“They all have to be versatile,” Gernander said. “Miranda, she just has to keep it going from last year. She has a couple of good pitches she’s worked on a lot last year and during the offseason.
“We’re looking to see her doing a lot of pitching.”
Gernander also has Saville, but eighth-grader Ava Johnson could see some mound time as well.
“We’re hoping to have her on the mound much more than last season,” Gernander said. “Lexi will be playing center field, but we could move her to shortstop, too. We have to do different things because we lost those three players.
“We’ll see who works where.”
The key to Greenway’s success will come at the plate.
“We need to hit the ball,” Gernander said. “Last year, we had a bunch of girls hitting between .400 and .500. I’m hopeful. We have good athletes. We’ve got some strong hitters one through nine. They can all hit the ball.
“They’re used to winning. I think we can keep it going.”
Being defending 7AA champions, the Raiders will not go through the season unnoticed.
“I would want to beat a team that went undefeated last year,” Gernander said. “I’ve stressed to the girls that they have to work because they will have that target on their back.
“People want to beat you, but the thing with this group of girls is they’ve been together for so long that they’re more like sisters than teammates. It’s a tight bunch. They have that going for them.”
