Raiders looking for success by committee

COLERAINE — If the Greenway High School boys hockey team is going to succeed during the 2021-22 season, it won’t be due to one or two prolific goal scorers.
It’s going to take a team effort for the Raiders to put points on the board.
As far as Greenway coach Andy Sertich is concerned, he has those players to fill the net up with pucks.
“It has to be goals by committee,” Sertich said. “When I look at my top-two lines, it’s not out of the question for a few players to have 20 points on the year. It depends on if they’re doing the right things.
“For us, we have to play with the team setting. We don’t want a bunch of one-on-one plays. I want creativity, but as a unit. I don’t want them to go outside the game plan. If we do that, we can have a lot of success this year with the guys on the roster.”
Those players include seniors Ezra Carlson, Aiden Rajala, Joe Herfindahl, Bodie Jorgenson, Connor Thoennes, Taevon Wells, Wyatt Thorson, Coleman Groshong and goaltender Nathan Jurgensen.
“It’s going to be nice having this senior leadership,” Sertich said. “They all played last year, and a good number of them played the previous year. I’ve been around these kids for quite awhile.
“This is a hardworking group. We’re not going to have any super stars, but we have a hard-working team. We have to be a team if we want to have success. Our biggest thing right now is getting into shape.”
They will be joined on the team by juniors Carter Cline, Jacques Villeneuve, Gino Troumbly, Matthew Hannah and Ethan Ambuehl, and sophomores Thomas Vekich and Jace Kammeier.
“We will count on those guys for points,” Sertich said. “They have a year under their belts, so they’ve seen what it’s all about. They have to start producing and leading the team a little bit.
“Thomas and Jace have a ton of skill. They had Bantam A team success, but this will be new for them. Jace brings a great work ethic. It’ll be nice to have youth infused with the seniors. It peps them up a little bit. Practices are competitive, which is great.”
Sertich believes his defense and goaltending will be more than adequate.
“Bodie is our defensive leader,” Sertich said. “He’s a kill guy, strong and fast. Wyatt and Taevon and Noah will get good minutes. We need five guys to play defensive hockey, then chip in with offense.
“Nathan needs to be a rock in the net. We have two other goalies, Ethan and Derek (Gibeau), so we have good goaltending. We should be comfortable in the net.”
The Raiders’ schedule has no soft spots in it, so they will be tested game in, game out.
“We’re going to have some tests,” Sertich said. “We have the skill to compete with the good teams. We have to play an in-your-face style, pressuring and not sitting back. If we sit back, we’ll give too much time and space.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.