HIBBING — After coming off a marathon contest with Chisholm Monday, Greenway High School volleyball coach Rhaya Tomberlin-Anderson was wondering how her team would respond against Hibbing.

As it turned out, the Raiders started a little slow, but they were able to overcome it and went on to beat the Bluejackets 3-0, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22 victory Tuesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.

