HIBBING — After coming off a marathon contest with Chisholm Monday, Greenway High School volleyball coach Rhaya Tomberlin-Anderson was wondering how her team would respond against Hibbing.
As it turned out, the Raiders started a little slow, but they were able to overcome it and went on to beat the Bluejackets 3-0, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22 victory Tuesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
Even so, Tomberlin-Anderson didn’t like the way her team played.
“I thought in game one we were feeling confident and loose, but we had a good talk after the way we tightened up and made errors at critical times,” Tomberlin-Anderson said. “We thought we’d do a better job with that.
“We didn’t. We missed 12 or 13 serves. We broke down with our communication.”
That’s something Greenway must work on as the season moves forward.
“We’re starting right now,” Tomberlin-Anderson said. “We need confidence in each other, and playing with new teammates that you haven’t played with before. We have to make them feel confident.”
“We’re better than how we’re playing. We’ve had multiple close games. Championship teams can pull together and find a way to win, even when it’s ugly. That’s the one thing we’ve been able to do is pull out a win even if we’re not playing to our potential.”
Hibbing did its best to try and stay with the Raiders, but in each game, the Bluejackets came up just short.
“I liked that we came out believing that we could do it,” Peterson said. “I liked that a lot. I wanted to see it throughout the whole game, but it died. I’m not quite sure how to change that.
“It’s difficult to learn how to win, but we have to keep showing up to practice. Nina (assistant coach Nina Lutmer) and I have a great focus going into practice. We have to keep persevering, and know that we can take on and accomplish hard things.”
The one thing Hibbing does need to work on is its attack.
It’s there at times, but it has to stay consistent, more hits and less tips.
“It could be better,” Peterson said. “I don’t feel like we’re playing at our full potential with hitting and our attacks. We’re giving teams easy ones. We need to keep hitting the ball.”
The other area of concern is floor coverage.
Greenway dropped in a number of tips into open spaces on the floor.
“We have to learn how to read those hitters, their hands and all of that,” Peterson said.
Hibbing was led by Kloie Piekarski with four aces; Jordan Fredette three aces and three kills; Bevie Fink 10 assists; Marisa Sibell two kills; and Jerzie Gustafson one dig and one block.
The Raiders were led by Lexi Hammer with 20 assists and nine digs; Krya Williams six kills and 18 digs; Miranda Gernander five kills and 14 digs; Ava Johnson six kills and 10 digs; Jocelyn Mikulich 18 digs; and Ceceila Vekich six digs and four aces.
