COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys hockey team has started the 2021-22 season with a 3-0 mark, beating Rock Ridge, Red Lake Falls and Moose Lake-Willow River along the way.
The Raiders will try to keep that perfect record intact today, weather permitting, when Hermantown visits Hodgens-Berardo Arena, beginning at 7 p.m.
Greenway coach Andy Sertich has liked the way his team has performed during those three games.
“For the most part, we played well,” Sertich said. “We have been moving our feet, we’ve been aggressive and we’ve been keeping the puck moving forward. We’ve eliminated mistakes, so I’m happy with the first three games.”
Even so, Sertich knows that the Hawks will provide a tougher test than the Wolverines, Eagles and Rebels, but he’s trying to downplay the way teams look at Hermantown in the northland.
“Hermantown has always been known as the Big, Bad Wolf,” Sertich said. “You can’t think like that. They’re a heck of a team, but a lot of teams that play them are beaten before they hit the ice.”
“We can’t concern ourselves with stuff like that. We have to come out and get in their face, play good defense and see what happens.”
Sertich also knows that Hermantown has high-end talent, but his team can’t sit back on their heels and let the Hawks dictate play.
“I’m not concerned about their game plan,” Sertich said. “I’m not a believer in matching up with the other teams’ systems. We don’t want to be playing defense the whole game. That gets boring. No one wants to play that way.
“We have to play our game right away. If we do that, I’ll be happy whatever happens.”
The one thing the Raiders have going for them is four senior defenseman, who have been through the battles before.
“Our game plan is simple,” Sertich said. “Those four seniors know what they have to do to give us the best chance to win. The kids on the other side are still high-school kids. If we play good team defense, frustrate them and attack in their zone, I’ll be happy.”
Greenway will have to play solid for 51 minutes. Any mistakes could get put the Raiders’ net in a hurry.
“There’s no margin for error,” Sertich said. “We’re working on advancing the puck. There’s times to make a play, and times to get out of trouble. That’s important because Hermantown will capitalize on mistakes and turnovers.
“We’re working on a couple of things, not just for Hermantown, but for everybody. We’re excited about it.”
