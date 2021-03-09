EVELETH — Greenway scored two first period goals and that was just enough to pick up a 2-1 victory over Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East Monday at the Hippodrome in Eveleth.
The Golden Bears’ Gavin Skelton found the back of the net at 15:43 of the third, but E-G/ME couldn’t quite get a game-tying goal as Raiders goalie Nathan Jurgansen turned aside 44 shots. Andrew Torrel recorded 26 saves for the Bears.
E-G/ME (6-5-4) hosted Ely/Northeast Range on Tuesday.
Greenway 2 0 0 — 2
E-G/ME 0 0 1 — 1
First period: 1, G, Coleman Groshong (Joe Herfindahl), 9:06; 2, G, Darric Davidson (Taevon Wells), 16:43.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: 3, EGME, Gavin Skelton (Brandon Lind, Nick Troutwine), 15:43.
Saves: Andrew Torrel, EGME, 12-9-5—26; Nathan Jurgansen, G, 15-13-16—44.
Penalties: EGME, 2-for-4 minutes; G, 2-for-4 minutes.
Virginia/MI-B 7,
International Falls 1
At International Falls, Logan Bialke netted a hat trick and one assist Monday night at Bronco Arena as the Blue Devils rolled to a 7-1 victory over the Broncos.
Brennan Peterson also lit up the scoreboard with two goals and a pair of assists.
Peterson opened the scoring at 15:59 of the first and made it two in a row in the second by finding the back of the net on the power play at 5:51.
The Devils scored five goals in the second to take a 6-1 lead. Bialke added two of the goals, while Ben Ervin and Matt Callister also got on the board.
Bialke closed out the scoring with the lone third period tally at 16:31.
Ian Kangas stopped 24 shots to get the win in goal.’
V/MI-B 1 5 1 — 7
Int. Falls 0 1 0 — 1
First period: 1, VMIB, Brennan Peterson (Ryan Scherf, Isaac Flatley), 15:59.
Second period: 2, VMIB, Peterson (Scherf, Tom Nemanich), PP, 5:51; 3, VMIB, Logan Bialke (Ben Ervin), 8:49; 4, IF, Myles Mason (Cooper Lavigne, Brady Wicklund) PP, 10:32; 5, VMIB, Ervin (Bialke), 12:47; 6, VMIB, Matt Callister (Scherf), 14:01; 7, VMIB, Bialke (Jace Westerbur), 16:12.
Third period: 8, VMIB, Bialke (Peterson), 16:31.
Saves: Ian Kangas, VMIB, 10-10-4—24; Mitchell Nemec, IF, 11-12-x—23; Max Marcotte, IF, x-x-13—13.
Penalties: VMIB, 3-for-6 minutes: IF, 3-for-6 minutes.
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
Grand Rapids/Greenway 6,
Eveleth-Gilbert Area 1
At Virginia, Mercury Bischoff netted a hat trick Monday night for Grand Rapids/Greenway as the Lightning skated past Eveleth-Gilbert Area, 6-1.
GR/G also got a pair of goals from Claire Vekich in the road win at the Miners Memorial Building in Virginia.
The Golden Bears’ Kylie Baranzelli lit the lamp with an unassisted tally for the home team’s only score of the night. E-G netminder Rachel Woods turned aside 29 shots in goal.
Eveleth-Gilbert (8-7) hosts Proctor-Hermantown (14-0) on Thursday at 6 p.m.
GR/G 1 1 4 — 6
E-G 0 0 1 — 1
First period: 1, GRG, Claire Vekich, (Mercury Bischoff, Allie LeClaire), 6:18.
Second period: 2, GRG, Bischoff (Kaisa Reed, Amber Elich), 9:45.
Third period: 3, EG, Kylie Baranzelli (unassisted), :42; 4, GRG, Bischoff (Vekich, Elich), 6:15; 5, GRG, Elich (Vekich), 6:51; 6, GRG, Vekich (Bischoff, Reed), PP, 9:27; 7, GRG, Bischoff (unassisted), 16:28.
Saves: Rachel Woods, EG, 8-11-10—29; Kenny Martinson, GRG, 3-5-7—15.
Penalties: EG, 1-for-2 minutes; GRG, 3-for-6 minutes.
Boys’ Basketball
N-K 81,
Cherry 64
At Nashwauk, the Spartans down the Tigers Tuesday, 81-64. Further information was not immediately available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.