Raiders double up E-G/ME, 2-1

EVELETH — Greenway scored two first period goals and that was just enough to pick up a 2-1 victory over Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East Monday at the Hippodrome in Eveleth.

The Golden Bears’ Gavin Skelton found the back of the net at 15:43 of the third, but E-G/ME couldn’t quite get a game-tying goal as Raiders goalie Nathan Jurgansen turned aside 44 shots. Andrew Torrel recorded 26 saves for the Bears.

E-G/ME (6-5-4) hosts Ely/Northeast Range on Tuesday, March 9, at 4 p.m. Greenway (7-7-2) skates at International Falls on Thursday.

Greenway 2 0 0 — 2

E-G/ME 0 0 1 — 1

First period: 1, G, Coleman Groshong (Joe Herfindahl), 9:06; 2, G, Darric Davidson (Taevon Wells), 16:43.

Second period: No scoring.

Third period: 3, EGME, Gavin Skelton (Brandon Lind, Nick Troutwine), 15:43.

Saves: Andrew Torrel, EGME, 12-9-5—26; Nathan Jurgansen, G, 15-13-16—44.

Penalties: EGME, 2-for-4 minutes; G, 2-for-4 minutes.

