AURORA—Tuesday night’s home matchup with Greenway felt like a winnable contest for the Mesabi East boys’ basketball team.
Tied 31-31 at the break, a slight push in the right direction would have been enough to tilt things in the Giants favor, but instead the wheels came off and Mesabi East could never recover, giving the Raiders the 59-51 win.
“We just played sloppy the whole game,” Giants head coach Erik Skelton said after the loss. “We didn’t execute on both ends of the court. I think we were really selfish on offense. It wasn’t necessarily selfish in terms of hogging the ball but it was selfish in terms of not running our offense so everyone was trying to create for themselves.
“I thought we did a pretty good job of minimizing turnovers but we didn’t move the ball. In general, we were kind of weak with the ball and inattentive and that led to sloppiness the whole game.”
The Giants and the Raiders traded buckets throughout the entire first half. Gage Olson got the Greenway scoring started with a bucket in the paint before Cooper Sickel responded on the next possession with a jumper from the short corner.
Morgan Hess then hit a layup for Greenway with Cameron Jones getting his night started on the other end, scoring on the drive to make it a 4-4 game. After another exchange of baskets, Olson hit his first of five threes on the night for Greenway to give his team a slight edge. Colin Anderson responded for Mesabi East, but another Olson three followed by a free throw from Stephen McGee made it a five-point game, 13-8.
The Giants wasted little time knotting things back up with a three from Sickel followed by a bucket from Hayden Sampson down low knotting things up.
The lead continued to change hands and ties were numerous with things being even at 19, 21, 22 and 29 before the two teams closed out the half knotted up at 31. Olson had 13 at the break for Greenway while Jones had nine for Mesabi East.
The Raiders scored the first three buckets from the floor in the second half, taking a six-point lead that the Giants never were able to overcome. Olson started things off with a rebound and putback off the missed shot before Ethan Eiden grabbed a bucket in transition and then hit a short one in the paint, 37-31.
A free throw from Jones and a basket from Sampson cut into the lead, but five straight from Olson, including another three, put the Raiders up by eight about halfway through the second half, 44-36. The lead grew to 10 with a turn-around jumper from McGee.
Mesabi East rallied again to get things down to one with four straight points from Jones, a runner from Anderson and a three from Easton Sahr, 46-45, but the closing minutes worked heavily in favor of the Raiders as they never let the Giants completely back in.
Mesabi East got things down to three, 54-51 with just under two minutes to play, but Greenway hit their free throws at the end and the last-chance tries from the Giants couldn’t fall, 59-51.
Olson led the Raiders in the win with 24 while McGee added 10. Jones had 17 for the Giants with Sampson tallying 10.
With both teams coming into the contest short on wins, Skelton said after the game that the loss came down to his team being outworked by the Raiders.
“That’s what I told the kids. There were multiple situations today where we got outworked, outplayed and out-efforted. There were multiple occasions where we had two kids, three kids staring at a loose ball that was right in front of them and [Greenway] ended up with it. That was just kind of it. We didn’t play hard the whole game. We turned it on and then we turned it off. You just can’t function like that. If we have four kids running the offense and one not, it’s not going to work.”
One of the main issues offensively was shot selection. The Giants made just two three-pointers the whole game but opted for long-range shots more often than they should have when better options existed closer to the hoop.
“We talked this morning about running pick and rolls and I think I counted one, maybe two the entire game. We’re not a consistent three-point shooting team and we took way too many of those. We had a size advantage. Greenway has a six-six, six-seven kid but our bigs are stronger than him but he still outworked us.”
After playing what he called one of their most complete games of the season recently against Duluth Marshall, Skelton says the regression against the Raiders is tough to see this late in the season.
“It’s the mark of a young team. Growth is never a steady line. We’re going to have setbacks but it’s frustrating to have a couple of good games and then just come into a game like this where you just don’t have it. It was both ends of the court and everything in between. Our immaturity certainly showed in a lot of ways tonight.”
Mesabi East returns to action tonight when they travel to Mountain Iron-Buhl.
GHS 31 28—59
ME 31 20—51
Greenway: Morgan Hess 5, Kolin Waterhouse 7, Colin Robertshaw 3, Jeremy Huff-Metso 2, Gage Olson 24, Stephen McGee 10, Ethan Eiden 8; Three pointers: Hess 1, Waterhouse 1, Olson 5; Free throws: 12-19; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Cameron Jones 17, Easton Sahr 5, Ethan Murray 1, Colin Anderson 4, Dakota Jerde 7, Cooper Sickel 7, Hayden Sampson 10; Three pointers: Sahr 1, Sickel 1; Free throws: 7-10; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Deer River 74,
Rock Ridge 61
DEER RIVER—The Rock Ridge boys’ basketball team couldn’t contend with the varied offensive attack from Deer River Tuesday night as the Wolverines fell 74-61 on the road.
Deer River placed four scorers in double figures with Ethan Williams leading the way with 18. Sam Rahier added 17, Caiden Schjenken 13 and Cale Jackson 11.
Casey Aune led the Wolverines with 19 including five made threes. Carter Mavec finished with 12.
Rock Ridge will close out the regular season Thursday at Cherry.
RR 36 25—61
DR 43 31—74
Rock Ridge: Tyson Wilson 3, Carter Mavec 12, Casey Aune 19, Griffin Krmpotich 4, Zane Lokken 3, Mason Williams 7, Noah Mitchell 8, Grant Hansen 2, Jalen Miskowitz 1, AJ Roen 2; Three pointers: Wilson 1, Mavec 1, Aune 5, Lokken 1; Free throws: 8-12; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Deer River: Cale Jackson 11, Caiden Schjenken 13, Ethan Williams 18, Nick Bakkedahl 2, Kayden Gotchie 7, Rhett Mundt 6, Sam Rahier 17; Three pointers: Jackson 3, Schjenken 1, Williams 1, Gotchie 1, Rahier 2; Free throws: 15-20; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
North Woods 105,
Carlton 81
CARLTON—North Woods junior Jonah Burnett became the next Grizzly to eclipse 1,000 career points Tuesday, doing so on a buzzer beater in North Woods’ 105-81 win over Carlton.
The junior led all scorers in the contest with 40 points to hit the milestone. Brenden Chiabotti and Jared Chiabotti finished with 18 points apiece.
The Bulldogs were led by Sam Ojibway’s 24 points. Luuke Korpela finished with 18.
North Woods closes out the regular season on Friday at Deer River.
NW 50 55—105
CHS 38 43—81
North Woods: Brenden Chiabotti 18, Jared Chiabotti 18, Jonah Burnett 40, Luke Will 2, Eli Smith 2, Louie Panichi 4, Talen Jarshaw 6, Ben Kruse 7, Kaden Ratai 8; Three pointers: B. Chiabotti 2, J. Chiabotti 4, burnett 3, Kruse 1; Free throws: 11-12; Total fouls: 21; Fouled out: J. Chiabotti, Will.
Carlton: Jackson Korpela 12, Gavin LeBrasseur 15, Sam Ojibway 24, Luuke Korpela 18, Zander Rubush 12; Three pointers: J. Korpela 1, Ojibway 2, Rubesh 2; Free throws: 12-21; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
