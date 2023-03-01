AURORA—Tuesday night’s home matchup with Greenway felt like a winnable contest for the Mesabi East boys’ basketball team.

Tied 31-31 at the break, a slight push in the right direction would have been enough to tilt things in the Giants favor, but instead the wheels came off and Mesabi East could never recover, giving the Raiders the 59-51 win.

