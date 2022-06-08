MINNEAPOLIS — Last year, the Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team sent three netters to the Class A Individual State Tournament.
This year, the Wolverines added another as two singles players and a doubles duo will look to make a run beginning today in Minneapolis.
Two-time Section 7A singles champion Jared Delich will begin play today with Schaeffer Academy’s Asher Monson. 7A runner-up Gavin Benz will take on fifth-seeded Max Sampson of Mora.
In doubles, 7A runners-up Jake Bradach and Owen Buggert will get things started against fourth seeded Marty Anderson and Cooper Dean of St. Peter.
For Delich, winning back-to-back section championships was a goal the junior set for himself coming into the season. An impressive feat by any athlete, Delich made things look easy as he cruised through the individual tourney.
“I came in knowing that I wanted to repeat,” Delich said Monday morning. I think after winning the section last year, coming back and doing it again this year was within reach for me.”
Looking ahead to today’s opening round match with Monson, Delich says he doesn’t know much about his opponent, but that shouldn’t change much of his game plan.
“I’m excited for the chance to get back on the court. I think the first round looks pretty promising even if I’ve never played them before. I’m hoping to get a fast start and just to focus on that first match. If I get past it, then we’ll see what things look like after that.”
Wolverines head coach Jace Friedlieb commended Delich on his play to get this far and said his skills as a tennis player have only improved since his last trip to the state tournament.
“His growth has been impressive,” Friedlieb said. “He’s gained so much as a player and he put in so much effort during the winter to get better. He was playing in tournaments and it took his game to a new level that we saw in the section tournament. What he’s done as a Wolverine these last two years and everything else before that, it’s so impressive what he’s done on the court.”
Delich believes he’s found a level of consistency this season, partially from staying as healthy as possible compared to his sophomore year.
“Last year, I was struggling through a foot injury that really made things difficult and this season I even rolled my ankle slightly towards the end. But I was able to recover in time for sections. I think just being able to be so much more active made me a lot more ready for sections. A year later, the consistency is much better, my shot selection is much better. I think all the time I’ve put in has definitely been beneficial.”
Delich, along with teammate Jake Bradach, double dipped this spring with both players competing on the tennis team as well as the Rock Ridge track team. Competing in two sports at once, Delich said he welcomed the extra challenge.
“It was a lot of fun actually. My track season just finished up and it was challenging at times but that helped make it a lot of fun. Being able to do both sports I think has made me more focused on each as well and the training in track will help with cross country next year and I think our cross country team has a chance to go back to state as well.”
—
Senior captain Gavin Benz believes his senior year of tennis could not have gone much better. Helping bring the Wolverines down to the team tournament, as well as punching his ticket to individuals for the first time, the recent Virginia High School graduate says it’s been quite the ride to end his high school playing days.
“I set that goal for myself to make it to state individually after last year,” Benz said. “I know Jared and I set our sights on being the last two standing in the singles tournament. We wanted to play each other in that section championship and it was pretty exciting to actually be able to do it. When you’re playing a teammate to go to state, it’s pretty unique. It’s not something you see happen very often.”
Friedlieb said Benz making the state tournament was proof of the time he has put into the team since his seventh grade season.
“That’s a stellar ending to your career as a high school tennis player,” the coach said. “What he’s done for this program from back then all the way until now is unbelievable. He’s been a solid part of our lineup for years now and to get a chance to watch him and Jared play for a section title was a really cool experience. Gavin has been a leader for us all year and I can’t think of a better way things could end for him.”
A sure sign of growth for the program, Benz said he was most impressed by the Wolverines on the final day of the individual section tournament, when all of Rock Ridge’s players were still alive with a chance at state.
“Obviously our main goal was to win for the team. Individually, we want to compete with the best and to have all six of our guys standing there on the last day, in the semifinals, all up a set, it was so impressive. Even sending four people to state is a huge deal along with the team. You look at who all is going to state from our section and it’s all Rock Ridge except for two Hibbing players. You don’t see something like that too often.”
Ultimately, Benz is happy to get a chance to play on the final day of the season.
“I think it’s going to be fun no matter the result. I get to end my high school career with a great group of guys and spend the week down there just to play tennis.You know you’re going to end it on a high note when you make it to state.
—
Senior Owen Buggert and junior Jake Bradach didn’t know how their doubles partnership would work heading into the individual section tournament.
The pair had played singles for the Wolverines nearly all season long and, combined, they had little doubles experience between them this year. That inexperience showed up in their first match of the tournament where they dropped the first set before battling back for the win in a three-hour marathon.
Securing a spot at state as section runners-up, Buggert and Bradach said they settled in during that first match and have been playing well together ever since.
“We didn’t entirely know what we were doing,” Bradach said. “Our first match was a three-setter, three hours long and we just didn’t play well in the first set. Coach came and talked to us and we started figuring some stuff out and then we even learned a new strategy in the middle of the match we could use.
“We used what we knew and started playing a little more consistently together. We made our shots and we made a really good comeback and that was huge for us.”
Getting a chance to continue their season past the team state tournament, Buggert said individuals were another fun experience that gave the pair a chance to show their own skills.
“It’s nice to make it there individually,” Buggert said. “On the team side, you know it’s a total team effort to get there, but individuals gave us a chance to do what we like. We could change things up a bit and show what we can do on our own or as a pair. We got there together and I think that made it a lot more fun.”
On the tandem coming together as doubles partners, Friedlieb said it was a unique chance to see what singles players could do when put into a new situation.
“It’s been great seeing them come together as a doubles team,” Friedlieb said. “They don’t get a lot of chances to play doubles when they’re our 3rd and 4th singles players. The fact they chose to go together was unique and I’m glad it worked out for them.”
Being able to punch a ticket to state in his senior year, Buggert said he spent a lot of time in the offseason, along with Bradach, getting better in the hopes of getting a chance to even play individually.
“As a senior, you hope you can get that chance to play in individuals after the team stuff is done, but there’s no guarantees. We both got that chance and I think it paid off with how well we played to get here.”
Looking ahead to their opponents from St. Peter today, Bradach was confident the duo would put up a fight no matter who they drew.
“We know that they might be very good but at the end of the day, we’re better.”
—
The individual state tournament is set to begin today with singles matches starting at 8 a.m. Doubles matches are set to start at 10 a.m. Action will run through Thursday in Minneapolis.
