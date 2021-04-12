HIBBING — The No. 13 wasn’t so unlucky for the Hibbing High School girls golf team.
The last time a Hibbing High School girls golf team advanced to state was 1993, led by Marcy Savage and Christy Westlund.
From that point on, the Bluejackets had a hard time advancing out of Section 7AA, then a group of six girls provided a spark to the program.
Laura Heck, Ashli Helstrom, Jamie Fenstermacher, Stacie Sampson, Katie Lee and Jessica Sheldon turned that tide around.
Hibbing would win the Section 7AA Meet and advance to state for the first time in those 13 seasons.
Two years later, Helstrom, Amanda Yeager, Emily Brownell, Kaitlyn Danielson, Devany Dougherty and Sheldon repeated that feat with another 7AA title.
———
The 2006 team, according to Sheldon, was a tight-knit group that did a lot of things together.
They had a lot of funny moments, especially on their van rides.
“Our coach, Steve Biskup, was eating sunflower seeds and when he went to dump the shells out of the window, they flew into the back window and hit us in the face,” Sheldon said. “That made the whole team erupt with laughter.
“Most of our suburban rides had at least one funny moment like this. Looking back, Mr. Biskup becomes more and more of a saint as we recall everything we put him through, from incessant laughter to teasing and calling him nicknames. He always remained calm, and he seemed to have a good time.”
Helstrom agreed.
“We enjoyed our time together,” Helstrom said. “Every practice, every suburban ride, we laughed and joked through it all. At the same time, we were all competitive with each other and ourselves.
“I truly believe that if it weren’t for the other girls on the team, leading and challenging me, I wouldn’t have one as well individually. It was our camaraderie and desire to improve that drove us each to the best we could be for the team.”
———
The driving force in 2006 was the fact that the Bluejackets had a legitimate shot at making it to state.
“We took our time on the course seriously,” Sheldon said. “We worked hard, but I also had the time of my life with these girls. Ashli and I were fortunate to live so close to the course. She’d ride her cart to get me, and we’d be on our way.
“We would practice all day, sometimes.”
Working with Biskup that year was Ashli’s father, Greg, and Tom Bittman.
“I remember some nights that Ashli, Coach Helstrom and I would be chipping golf balls onto the green until we couldn’t see the balls land anymore,” Sheldon said. “I remember the fun times we had.
“Even if one of us played a round we weren’t proud of, we talked about our good shots, brushed it off and we knew what to practice on at the range the following day. I always felt bad for the coaches. A car full of girls laughing about nonsense because we were so tired after a long day on the course. Thanks for putting up with us.”
———
On the course, Helstrom would be Hibbing’s No. 1 golfer, but not even she was immune to getting some butterflies.
One of those times was at the Grand National Golf Course in Hinckley.
“I hit my drive in a bunker on a short par four,” Helstrom said. “I could feel my nerves before hitting my approach shot out of the bunker. I reminded myself to relax and trust the shot.
“My bunker shot landed on the green, and I made the putt for birdie.”
———
At sections, Sheldon remembers a delay to start the proceedings, but that didn’t stop the Bluejackets from performing well.
“We teed off late because they had to wait until the frost was no longer on the greens,” Sheldon said. “With golf being played in the spring, many meets were spent wearing rain gear and bringing hand warmers just to warm our hands enough to hit the ball.”
It was all worth it when the scores kept coming in.
“I remember feeling watching the scorekeepers writing the scores on the board,” Sheldon said. “The excitement — we were going to state as a team.”
———
Hibbing had broken a long dry spell by winning that section title.
“We hadn’t heard of many, if any, girls teams from Hibbing making it to state as a team,” Helstrom said. “We felt excited to be one of the girls teams to make it. The whole experience was a bit surreal, but we drew on Laura’s experience because she had competed as an individual in previous years.
“This was the first time many of us had competed at that level. We had the sense that this was the start of many good years to come.”
Hibbing placed third in 2006.
———
Helstrom loved the experience.
“The feeling of playing at Bunker Hills (in Coon Rapids) was unlike any other,” Helstrom said. “There was a feeling of awe and respect for the course, especially since it played longer than any course we played during the year.
“Being a middle-schooler and going to watch Laura play at Bunker Hills, then having the privilege of playing the course in the 10th-grade, it felt so grand to be there.”
———
Unfortunately for the Bluejackets, they didn’t make it back as a team in 2007.
Helstrom and Sheldon did advance as individuals, however.
When the 2008 season started, the goals were reset at the beginning of the season, and low and behold, Hibbing won another section title.
That section meet was held at The Quarry at Giant’s Ridge, but it didn’t go off without a hitch.
“The was a delay for at least one hour due to the difficulties the girls were having on the course,” Sheldon said. “Many struggled to make it off the first tee. Ball after ball would be hit into the woods.
“When we finally teed off, the round took 6 ½ hours.”
Helstrom said, “I remember feeling delusional and needed to muster every ounce of energy to finish after such a long round.”
After a long day on the course, the team would stop at McDonald’s for a double cheeseburger and McFlurry.
“That was a regular tradition, along with much laughter after a tiring day on the course,” Sheldon said.
The weather conditions played an integral role on the second day of the competition.
“The wind was approximately 40 mph,” Sheldon said. “The flagstics were bent over, almost touching the ground. We did all we could to keep our balance and composure to score the best we could in tough conditions.”
———
According to Helstrom, the team went into the state meet, which was moved from Bunker Hills to the Sands at Ridge Creek in Jordan, with high hopes.
“They had added an additional class, so that’s why it wasn’t at Bunker Hills,” Helstrom said. “Although we, as a team, were excited to play in state, nothing could compare to the feeling we had the previous years at Bunker Hills.”
Hibbing would place fourth as a team that season, but the experience was second-to-none.
“We thought we could do well, competing against smaller schools,” Helstrom said. “At the same time, we knew that Minnewaska was one of the best teams in the state. We would have to play well to beat them.”
———
Sheldon said playing at state was a pleasure, but it was also intimidating.
“Especially being surrounded by the best players and teams in the state,” Sheldon said. “Golf is a mental game, and I believe, half of the sport. You can have the perfect swing and aim, but without the right mindset, your whole game can be lost.
“Weather plays into the game, too. It’s not always sunny and 75, so learning to play in the rain, wind and extreme cold and hot temperatures, people watching, all of this has to be factored into your mental game.”
Even today, Sheldon has to work on her mental game.
“One bad shot doesn’t have to turn into a bad hole, and one bad hole doesn’t have to turn into a bad round,” Sheldon said. “That goes for life, too. Playing golf as a team sport can be challenging.
“It’s really an individual sport, but at the end of the round, you’re combining your scores together to make one. All anyone wants is for you to do your best, but you can’t help but think how your round is going to affect the overall score for the team.”
Sheldon said, in the long run, it’s all about having fun.
“I remember loving the experience and having fun,” Sheldon said.
———
Helstrom and Sheldon learned a lot more than how to golf all those years with the Bluejackets.
“This not only helped us each go far in our high-school careers, but we learned lessons that helped us succeed in our lives after graduation,” Helstrom said.
Plus, they had a lot of fun.
“I enjoyed all of the girls I played with throughout the years,” Sheldon said. “We all got along, and I take special memories from all of the girls and coaches. It was fun to go through those years with Ashli and Jamie.
“If we weren’t playing golf, we were always laughing and joking around. We started together in middle school, and Ashli and I finished our senior year together. Ashli was a great player, and she always had a positive attitude about the game.”
She also owes Ashli’s father a fair amount of thanks for helping her with her game, and Craig Hattam for his support.
“He (Helstrom) played a big role, too,” Sheldon said. “He was a great coach, and he taught me a lot about the game. Mr. Hattam, he was always encouraging us to look for scholarship opportunities.
“He reminded us that due to Title XI, many women’s golf scholarships were available. It was his encouragement that started many of us thinking that we could earn a golf scholarship.”
