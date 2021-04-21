‘Promising’ year ahead for the Golden Bears

EVELETH — The 2021 outlook for the Eveleth-Gilbert softball team is promising, even though the Golden Bears have lost six starters since the 2019 season ended.
E-G returns a solid pitcher in sophomore Lydia Delich and solid defense with seniors Afton Roberts and Ava Thompson and junior Brooke Thyen.
“It was like they never missed a beat,’’ seventh year head coach Paula (Madden) Dundas said. “They are seeing the ball well.’’
Defensively, Roberts anchors the outfielding corps in center field and has a wide range. “If she can get it, she’s going to get it.’’
“Ava is just so versatile. She’s a good utility player, who can play anywhere from shortstop and left field to third base and even pitcher.
Thyen, meanwhile, is “kind of like Ava a little bit too,’’ Dundas said. “I can put her where I need her. Thyen has been starting at shortstop since she was in eighth grade and is “a good leader out on the field.’’
Juniors Emily Kemp, Lauren Lautigar and Joey Westby are expected to contribute for Eveleth-Gilbert also.
Kemp’s “gonna be a good asset over at first base’’ due to her versatility and ability to step in anywhere, Dundas said. “She’s going to be a force out there,’’ the coach said of the passionate and fiery player.
Referring to Lautigar, Dundas said she is the definition of a middle infielder and has found her home at second base. “She’s played there a lot in the summer.’’ Combined with Thyen, the pair make a great combo up the middle.
Westby, meanwhile, has played some infield for E-G, but Dundas thinks she’s going to be a solid outfielder for the team. “She sees the ball really well out there.’’
Delich will pitch the majority of the innings and Dundas is “looking forward to seeing what she can do as a sophomore.’’ Delich definitely puts in the time practicing on and off the field. “She knows the game. She’s willing to put in the work.’’
“With hard work on and off the field, the rest of the team is showing that they are ready to rise to the challenge and take on their roles,’’ added the coach, who sees Moose Lake, Esko and Proctor as the teams to beat.
After a tough loss to Proctor last Thursday, Dundas asked if the girls wanted to put in an extra 30 minutes of practice the next day to work on improving before the full slate of games kicks in. The answer was a unanimous yes.
“That just speaks to the dedication of these kids.’’
After losing a year to COVID, “the girls are so excited to be back playing softball. They show up every day, work extremely hard, and don’t take any part of this for granted.’’
