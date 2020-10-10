Proctor shuts out ‘Jackets, 22-0

HIBBING — One team was quarterbacked by a senior. The other had two sophomores playing in their first varsity game.
The senior was a little more seasoned as Evan Checkalski threw three touchdown passes as Proctor opened the 2020 season with a 22-0 victory over Hibbing Friday at Cheever Field.
Rails’ coach Derek Parendo knew his team would make some mistakes in their first game, but he was also pleased with the way they overcame those miscues.
“I thought we looked pretty nice after 18 hours of practice,” Parendo said. “I told our guys after the game that our offense looked less worse than the Hibbing offense. That’s how I figured it would be.
“There were a lot of mistakes on both sides. I took two timeouts (early) just to get the right kids on the field. Under these circumstances, I knew this was coming. In the end, we came out with a win, so it was fun.”
Hibbing coach Shawn Howard had the same feeling as Parendo, especially with those young quarterbacks, Conner Perkins and Bryson Larrabee.
“Without a scrimmage, you don’t know how, especially with a young team, what’s there,” Howard said. “It’s a lot of work not having those scrimmages.”
The Bluejackets’ defense did a good job keeping Proctor off the board in the first quarter, then in the second quarter, Checkalski led his team down the field and connected with Sage Henderson on a 14-yard touchdown strike. After the two-point conversion was stopped, Proctor had a 6-0 lead.
Those would be the only points the Rails’ defense would need.
“That’s how we build our team here,” Parendo said. “Our defense is No. 1 for us, then our offense just moves along and controls the ball. That was nice to be able to do that. Getting the first points of the season is a big momentum swing.
“That helped us, then getting that second score before halftime was nice, too.”
That score was a 25-yard connection from Checkalski to Nick Jauhola to make it 14-0 at the half.
The Bluejackets had some success moving the ball in the first half, but they couldn’t sustain any prolonged drives.
“That was our inexperience,” Howard said. “It comes back to us as coaches to get the kids ready, but without having that scrimmage, it’s hard. They don’t get that look at the scrimmage to get them more experience before that first game.”
To make matters worse, the injury bug started to bite Hibbing.
“We had some injuries there that we weren’t quite ready to deal with right now,” Howard said.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, then Checkalski took his team on another scoring drive in the fourth quarter.
That drive was capped off by a 15-yard scoring strike to Drew Grochowski.
Hibbing got a 48-yard run by Josh Kivela late in the fourth quarter to put Hibbing in business deep in Rails’ territory, but that drive would stall on downs.
Howard, who is trying to change the culture of the program, thought his team took a step forward because for all practical purposes, the Bluejackets stayed competitive with Proctor through the entire game.
“We can take a lot out of this,” Howard said. “It takes little steps to change. It’s easy to go back to what you know, but it’s hard to change. That’s what we’re preaching to the kids this season.”
PHS 0 14 0 8 — 22
HHS 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter:
No scoring
Second Quarter:
P — Sage Henderson 14 pass from Evan Checkalski (run failed)
P — Nick Jauhola 15 pass from Checkalski (Trevor Lindberg pass from Checkalski)
Third Quarter:
No scoring
Fourth Quarter:
P — Drew Grochowski 15 pass from Checkalski (Checkalski run)
Cherry 44
Cook County 26
GRAND MARAIS — The Tigers exploded for 22 points in the third quarter to break open a tight en route to the win over the Vikings Friday.
After Shaun Brozek gave Cook County an 8-0 lead after the first quarter, Beau Barry had touchdown runs of three and one yard in the second quarter as Cherry took a 14-8 lead, but Aram Falter scored on a 2-yard run to make it 14-14 at the half.
In that decisive third quarter, Barry had an 85-yard kickoff return for touchdown, Nick Peterson scored on a 7-yard run and Cole Harrington had an 18-yard scoring jaunt.
Falter had a 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth for the Vikings, and Ray Dressely ran one in from 17-yards out, but Harrington scored on an 11-yard run to keep Cook County at bay.
CHS 0 14 22 8 — 46
CC 8 6 0 12 — 26
First Quarter:
CC — Shaun Brozek 8 run (Brozek run)
Second Quarter:
C — Beau Barry 3 run (Cole Harrington run)
C — Barry 1 run (run failed)
CC — Aram Falter 2 run (run failed)
Third Quarter:
C — Barry 85 kick return (Barry run)
C — Nick Peterson 7 run (Mason Perkovich run)
C — Cole Harrington 18 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter:
CC — Falter 20 run (NA)
CC — Ray Dressely 17 run (run failed)
C — Harrington 11 run (Barry run)
