VIRGINIA — Playing without their leading scorer and rebounder, the Virginia girls basketball team looked like they might be able to hang with the Proctor Rails through one half of basketball Wednesday night, trailing 40-38.
But the absence of senior Lexiss Trygg proved fatal in the second half as the Rails used their size advantage to blow past the Devils in the second half, 73-55.
Spraining her ankle Saturday against Crosby-Ironton, Trygg is set to be out again for the Devils regular season finale on Friday in Grand Rapids. Virginia head coach Spencer Aune says he hopes she’ll be able to return in time for playoffs next week.
“We’re just being cautious right now,” Aune said. “It’s a pretty good sprain. She wouldn’t have been able to go today so hopefully we’ll have her next week and have her for the playoffs.”
The two squads kept things close in the first half. While Proctor had the obvious height advantage on the Devils without Trygg, Virginia answered with the mid- and long-range games to keep the offense moving.
The Rails came out strong with a quick 8-2 lead with Hailie Evans scoring a pair of buckets in the paint with Payton Rodberg and Jessica Haedrich also scoring down low.
Virginia cut the lead down to three at 11-8 thanks to scoring from Macy Westby, Anna Fink and Jannie Potts. But the Rails showed they can shoot too with Evans and Rodberg knocking down threes to double up the Devils, 16-8.
Emma Lamppa got her night started for Virginia, hitting a three before Potts added two more in the paint to get it back down to three.
The Rails again kept their system going with Rodberg continuing to score down low as Ava Giswold got in on the action as well.
Trailing 25-18 near the 8:00 mark, Virginia clawed their way back in on a three-point play from Sophie Christopherson followed by another three from Lamppa to make it 25-24.
Following two Rails free throws, Lamppa knocked down back-to-back long range bombs to give Virginia their first lead of the night, 30-27.
Both squads traded the lead back and forth with Evans and Rodberg scoring the final first half points for the Rails while Rian Aune answered on the drive and from long range while Fink knocked down her
first from three-point land.
Virginia trailed 40-38 going into the half all without their leading scorer. Trygg’s absence on the glass, however, was definitely felt in the second half as the Rails controlled the paint and the rebounding action as they started wearing the Devils out.
After going up 47-43 in the second half, the Rails went on a 14-point run during a five and a half minute stretch that saw the Devils burn three timeouts.
Even if Virginia could put a lid on one of Evans or Rodberg, the other would find real estate in the post and convert chances into points.
Trailing 61-43, Virginia grabbed more late points from Aune and Fink, but the taller, more physical Rails never panicked and rode out Virginia’s late comeback attempts, grabbing the win 73-55.
Aune led the Devils with 17, while Fink added 15. Lamppa finished with 12.
Rodberg led the Rails with 22. Evans finished with 21.
After the game, Coach Aune noted the differences between the first and second halves, with the Rails taking over in the final 18 without Trygg on the court.
“I thought our girls did a really great job stepping up without Lexiss especially in the first half. I thought we moved the ball really well and just had more energy to use.
“In the second half, it hurt us even more to have that one extra person out of our lineup. Proctor’s height wears on you and we don’t have much height ourselves after Lexiss. We battled as hard as we could but sometimes it's tough to counter those big girls that can just keep coming at you.”
While it wasn’t for a lack of effort, the physical nature of the game played into Proctor’s strengths, giving an already very good team a leg up on Virginia.
“When they’re the bigger team, they can play more physically. That’ll cause us to maybe not be as active when we want to be cause we’re tired of getting banged around. Proctor is a very good team and we’ve seen a lot of them lately but I think we’ll be fine. It’s our first game without Lexiss so there’s some things we all learned from tonight.”
After losing starter Erin Haerer earlier in the season, Trygg’s absence hit a bit harder with the Devils two leading rebounders out of commission.
“It hurts to lose both of them. They’re our top rebounders. We’ll have to pick it up and watch the film and everyone will be able to see that they can do a little more on the boards. It’s easy for us to rely on Lexiss for rebounds and now we have to work a little harder when she’s not there to clean up on the boards.
“The girls have been through all of this. We have our ‘next one up’ mentality so our girls deeper down the bench are ready to put in the time when we need them. We all practice together for a reason, all play hard together and all believe in each other. We have some work to do and it’s going to be a little harder but we’ll get there.”
Virginia (12-5) will close out the regular season on Friday in Grand Rapids.
PHS 40 33 — 73
VHS 38 17 — 55
Proctor: Jess Haedrich 5, Courtney Werner 5, Josie Maahs 7, Hailie Evans 21, Payton Rodberg 22, Hope Carlson 3, Ava Giswold 8, Gabby Jauhola 2; Three pointers: Werner 1, Evans 1, Giswold 1; Free throws: 18-28; Total fouls: 11: Fouled out: none.
Virginia: Anna Fink 15, Rian Aune 17, Emma Lamppa 12, Paige Maki 2, Macy Westby 2, Sophie Christofferson 3, Janie Potts 4; Three pointers: Fink 3, Aune 3, Lamppa 4; Free throws: 5-5; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: none.
International Falls 41
Hibbing 38
INT’L. FALLS — Haley Hawkinson had 20 points but it wasn’t enough as the Bluejackets fell to the Broncos in the Iron Range Conference contest on the road Tuesday.
Reese Aune also hit double figures for Hibbing with 11 points.
Olivia Thostnson led International Falls with 14 points.
HHS 22 16 — 38
IF 22 19 — 41
Hibbing: Haley Hawkinson 20, Reese Aune 11, Makenzie Clough 3, Fanci Williams 2, Nora Petrich 2.
International Falls: Olivia Thostenson 14, Chloe Sullivan 7, Maddie Lowe 6, Lola Valenzuela 6, Anna Windels 5, Grace Swenson 3.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 19; International Falls 11; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing 3-6; International Falls 6-20; 3-pointers: Hawkinson 2, Aune 2, Clough, Sullivan, Valenzuela, Windels.
