HIBBING — With a five-point lead and just under five minutes to play, the Hibbing High School girls basketball team was in the driver’s seat in their Section 7AAA quarterfinal contest against Princeton.
Only the Bluejackets didn’t take advantage of it.
Some costly turnovers, some missed shots and some missed three throws allowed the Tigers to climb back into the game.
With 12 seconds to play, Princetons’ Madison James gave her team a 47-45 lead, and the Tigers held on for a 47-46 victory over Hibbing Saturday at the high school gymnasium.
It took a lot of blood, sweat and tears for No. 6 Princeton to pull out the win over the No. 3 seeded Bluejackets.
“We’ve been suffering the entire season, so we were ready for a tough, close game, low scoring,” Princeton coach Pedro Valdivieso said. “At the end, it worked out well for us. They had the determination today.
“It’s been our best game of the season at the right moment.”
Low scoring is an understatement.
The Tigers led just 16-15 at the half.
“We wanted one more point then them,” Valdivieso said. “What ever happened, we didn’t want to let them go out on top.”
The second half was nip-and-tuck, but the Bluejackets were able to gather some breathing room with a 41-37 lead with under five minutes to play.
That’s when those missed shots and turnovers came into play
The Tigers turned the tables on Hibbing and took a 43-42 lead, and Hibbing was in a dogfight.
“Maybe we let the moment get to us a little bit,” Erickson said. “We got out of character and stopped doing the things we do. It was a grind from start to finish. It wore on the girls.
“They’ve got some talented players that can make things happen, and we do, too.”
One of those players is sophomore Reese Aune, who hit a cold-blooded 3-pointer to make it 45-43.
Two free throws by James tied 45-45 with 46 seconds to play, then the Bluejackets turned the ball over again.
James took a lob into the post and scored to give her team a 47-45 lead with 12 seconds left in the game.
“It was the turnovers in crucial situations,” Erickson said. “In close games like this, turnovers, they hurt, whether we have a lead then turn the ball over and give it back to them, or to even to cut that lead down or tie it.
“It’s tough to take, but I’m still proud of the girls with the way they played today and all season. It’s tough to talk about that right in the moment. They did some nice things today.”
Hibbing had one last opportunity to pull out the win and it looked like Aune was on target with another three, but the ball went halfway down, then bounced out for the win.
The Bluejackets did get the rebound and another shot, but a foul was called, sending Hibbing to the line.
The first free throw was short, then the second one hit nothing-but-net with two seconds left in the game.
The Tigers inbounded the ball and that was it.
“We tried to get Haley (Hawkinson) open, but they double-teamed her, which left the others open,” Erickson said. “It didn’t quite fall for us. It was a close one though.”
James finished with 21 points. Kylie Ellingson had 10.
“We got this game through determination, teamwork and fight,” Valdivieso said “Hibbing is a good team. They eliminated us the last two years. It was motivating for us.”
Hawkinson led the Bluejackets with 18 points. Williams had 16.
PHS 16 31 — 47
HHS 15 31 — 46
Princeton: Madison James 21, Kylie Ellingson 10, Haley Lupkes 8, Myranda Griesert 3, Avery Romann 3, Kaitlyn Sautter 2.
Hibbing: Haley Hawkinson 18, Fanci Williams 16, Reese Aune 6, Jacie Clusiau 4, Nora Petrich 2.
Total Fouls: Princeton 16; Hibbing 11; Fouled Out: Tess Jungroth; Free Throws: Princeton 8-11; Hibbing 7-18; 3-pointers: James 4, Ellingson, Lupkes, Romann, Hawkinson 2, Aune 2, Clusiau.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.