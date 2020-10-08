Princeton aces Hibbing, 5-2

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls tennis team's season came to an end Thursday, as the Bluejackets fell to Princeton 5-2 in a Section 7AA quarterfinal contest at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
Yes, it was disappointing but after starting late due to COVID-19, just the ability to get the season in was a victory in itself.
“It was important,” Conda said. “The kids were having fun. They want to practice today, and they probably want to practice next week. That’s a good sign. It’s a good thing.”
Hibbing coach Gary Conda had to make an adjustment in his doubles lineup and although it didn’t hamper his singles players, it was still a big change for two of the players.
At second doubles, Kasey Jo Renskers had a new partner with Lola Valeri, who had been playing third doubles. That left Bella Vincent without her ordinary partner, so she was teamed with Lucy Grzybowski.
“They’re not quite as used to each other as to what to do, but that’s no excuse,” Conda said. “You still have to make the shots. You still have to play your half of the court, playing good-position tennis.
“We weren’t good enough there.”
It looked good early on as Abigail Sullivan and Maddie Rewertz took down Rylie Turnquist and Emma Benjamin 6-2, 6-1, then Mercedes Furin dispatched Avery Romann by the scores of 6-3, 6-0.
“She (Furin) makes zero errors,” Conda said. “She moves the ball around well. You have to beat her. She wore that girl down. They (Sullivan and Rewertz) made a lot of great shots.
“Abigail was powering the ball back, and Maddie was picking off volleys like nothing.”
After that, things got dicey.
Emily Anderson and Lily Wyluda would beat Renskers and Lola Valeri at second doubles, 6-1, 6-2, then Lydia Erickson beat Claire Rewertz 6-2, 6-3 at third singles
Haley Lupkes and Teneva Marcano beat Vincent and Grzybowski 6-0, 7-5, then the deciding point came at first singles where Amelia White beat Megan Bussey 6-3, 6-4.
“They competed hard,” Conda said. “They had a few more strokes than we did in the singles area, but it was tight. In doubles, in retrospect, we were a little too strong at one doubles, but what are you going to do?
“At two and three, they competed. They were right there, but it’s tough when you have to switch partners at the end.”
In the final match of the day, Opal Valeri lost the first set 6-4 to Violet Wyluda, but she came back to win the second set 6-4. Wyluda beat Valeri 6-1 in the third set for the final point of the match.
Princeton 5, Hibbing 2
Singles: No. 1 — Amelia White, P, def. Megan Bussey, 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 — Mercedes Fruin, H, def. Avery Romann, 6-3, 6-0; No. 3 — Lydia Erickson, P, def Claire Rewertz, 6-2, 6-3; No. 4 — Violet Wyluda, P, def. Opal Valeri, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 — Abigail Sullivan-Maddy Rewertz, H, def. Rylie Turnquist-Emma Benjamin, 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 — Emily Anderson-Lily Wyluda, P, def. Lola Valeri-Kasey Jo Renskers, 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 — Haley Lupkes-Teneva Marcano, P, def. Lucy Grzybowski-Bella Vincent, 6-0, 7-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.