HIBBING — When the Minnesota State High School League gave the OK to begin high school sports, the major issue wasn’t returning to play, but more importantly, safety.
With COVID-19 still wreaking havoc across the country, keeping our athletes, officials, bus drivers, athletic directors and game help safe became the No. 1 priority to resume play.
So, the MSHSL made the mandate that masks must be worn during basketball and hockey games. Three sports, wrestling, swimming and diving and gymnastics do not have to wear masks during competition, but they will be mandatory when not competing.
In Hibbing, Fairview Range, of Hibbing, Nashwauk and Mountain Iron, St. Luke’s Clinic, which includes Laurentian and Hibbing Family Clinic and Hibbing Essentia, and in conjunction with Orthopedic Associates, will comply with those rules.
Julie Lange, along with Gus Kriske, who are athletic trainers at OA and are assigned to Hibbing High School and Hibbing Community College, will do their best to follow those rules.
“With the way that things change every day, if a different student/athlete comes with a different mask directive every day, keeping track of that, both from the coaching standpoint, a student/athlete standpoint, an athletic training or a medical standpoint, is near impossible,” Lange said.
“That’s the way it is. We didn’t make the rules. We have to follow them.”
What’s the reasoning behind this? Kasey Kapella of Fairview Range put it best.
“If a person’s respiratory status is already compromised, the student/athlete is at higher risk for COVID complications,” Kapella said. “These activities increase the risk of contracting this virus.”
This mandate has the backing of the American Association of Pediatrics (AAP), the MN pulmonologists and critical-care workers from around the country.
The research shows that getting used to playing in a mask is in the neighborhood of two to four weeks. It doesn’t change one’s blood oxygen level, it doesn’t change the oxygen into muscles and it doesn’t change CO2 levels. It’s all of the same.
“Exercise physiologists have decided there is no difference between participating with a mask vs. without one,” Lange said. “If you have a medical reason that you can’t wear a mask, you must follow the state high school league’s action form.”
Two of those medical reasons would be athletes with asthma and allergies.
“Those action plans should be filed with the school nurse in the Hibbing school district anyways,” Lange said. “Therefore, we need to keep ourselves, our teammates and our community safe.”
“If you’re uncontrolled or too ill to participate without a mask, then you’re too ill or unable to participate in athletics,” Is the statement from the AAP.
As far as asthmatics and athletes with allergies go, there’s also a change to those stipulations.
“We can no longer just have inhalers or various things sitting on the sidelines for people to grab,” Lange said. “They have to be in their own container, whether it be in a Zip-Lock bag or a Rubbermaid container, whichever way you choose to individualize it.
“Your particular equipment has to be isolated. It has to be with your water bottle or with your stuff. It can’t be in the locker room, or in your bag in a different room because the whole point of a rescue inhaler is just that, rescue.”
The same goes with Epipens.
All providers are happy to set up virtual or in-person appointments to discuss the student/athletes or parent’s concerns, complete asthma checks and update their asthma or allergy action plan.
“With the privilege of participating in athletics comes the responsibility of protecting your team,” Lange said. “We have to do what’s right, and this is what’s right for our community.”
“If we want to do this, we need to do it right. We need to wear a mask, we need to social distance and wash our hands. It’s about protection of the kids and to keep the season going.”
