Prep Roundups: Devils' Aune scores 1,000th point in win over Warriors

DEER RIVER — Virginia senior Rian Aune recorded her 1,000th career point Tuesday night as the Devils took down Deer River 52-34.
Aune led all scorers for Virginia as their balanced attack saw Emma Lamppa add nine and Chance Colbert finish with eight.
Grace Berglund led the way for Deer River with 10.
On the win, Devils head coach Spencer Aune said his team didn’t have their best shooting night but a solid defense carried them a long way.
“We played pretty solid defense out there and I think that paid off,” Aune said. “We got a lot of open shots off but didn’t knock them all down but overall I was pretty happy with how we played.
Virginia (2-1) will host Cherry tonight at 7:15 p.m.
VHS 33 19 — 52
DR 11 23 — 34
Virginia: Anna Fink 6, Rian Aune 10, Chance Colbert 8, Maija Lamppa 5, Emma Lamppa 9, Lexi Lamppa 2, Paige Maki 4, Macy Westby 2, Erin Haerer 2, Janie Potts 4; Three pointers: Aune 2, Colbert 2, E. Lamppa 1; Free throws: 7-12; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Deer River: Hannah Edwards 6, Ella Starlie 3, Katie Starlie 8, Jess Reigel 7, Grace Berglund 10; Three pointers: K. Starlie 1, Reigel 1, Berglund 1; Free throws: 3-11; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Cook County 55,
Northeast Range 40
At Babbitt, Jenna Smith dropped in 18 points for Northeast Range, but it wasn’t quite enough as Cook County came away with a 55-40 road victory.
Natalie Nelmark also dropped in eight points for the Nighthawks.
Cook County was led by Rhonnie Poyirier with 21 and Katie Peck with 11.
Northeast Range head coach Paxton Goodsky said his team played a solid game but got into some foul trouble at the end of the first half. The Vikings also came out of halftime hot, while the Nighthawks were a bit flat.
Northeast Range (0-3) hosts Chisholm on Thursday.
CC 27 28 — 55
NR 22 18 — 40
CC: Makenzie Fairbanks 8, Molly Quello 2, Amery Oberg 2, Kaite Peck 11, Kamryn Johnson 8, Anna Hay 3, Rhonnie Poyirier 21; Three pointers: none; Free throws 13-30; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
NER: Maizy Sundblad 2, Morgan Bush 5, Erin Bakke 4, Danica Sundblad 3, Natalie Nelmark 8, Jenna Smith 18; Three pointers: Smith 1; Free throws: 5-12; Total fouls: 23; Fouled out: Smith, Elsie Bee.
Ely 39,
Greenway 38
At Coleraine, the Ely girls’ basketball team struggled with their shot but used a great defensive effort and a 24-point performance from Grace LaTourell to down Greenway Tuesday night, 39-38.
LaTourell led all scorers in the game and added 10 rebounds and seven steals to her stat line. Madison Kallberg finished with five points and eight rebounds.
The Raiders were led by Jadin Saville’s 18 points along with 13 points from Chloe Hansen.
Shooting just 26% from the field, Ely head coach Max Gantt said the win wasn’t pretty, but it was reassuring to see his team find a way to win even the ugliest games.
“We won with our defense and toughness,” Gantt said. “We showed heart and got stops when we needed them. We’re super pumped to win a game like that, when it isn’t pretty. We will have to play better in the future to achieve what we want to achieve this year.”
Ely (2-1) will host International Falls on Friday.
Ely 22 17 — 39
GHS 21 17 — 38
Ely: Lily Tedrick 2, Madeline Kallberg 5, Sarah Visser 2, Grace LaTourell 24, Madison Rohr 2, Madeline Perry 2, Ande Visser 2; Three pointers: LaTourell 2; Free throws: 7-11; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Greenway: Klara Finke 2, Alyizzia Roy 3, Chloe Hansen 13, Lydia Johannsen 2, Jadin Saville 18; Three pointers: Roy 1, Hansen 1, Saville 4; Free throws: 8-13; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 105
Red Lake 40
At Red Lake, the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team had little issue with the Red Lake Warriors Tuesday night, picking up the road win 105-40.
Jordan Zubich led the way for the Rangers with a game-high 32 points including six made threes. Sage Ganyo added 20, Ava Butler had 12 and Hali Savela chipped in with 11.
Red Lake was paced by TeAnndra Pemberton with 13 points. Karen Guise and Rhoze McClain added 10 each.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (4-1) will host Roseau on Friday at 6 p.m.
MIB 68 37 — 105
RL 19 21 — 40
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 1, Hali Savela 11, Jordan Zubich 32, Brooke Niska 7, Gabby Lira 8, Sage Ganyo 20, Ava Butler 12, Suzy Aubrey 6, Lauren Maki 8; Three pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 6, Niska 1, Ganyo 2, Butler 3, Aubrey 2; Free throws: 4-6; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Red Lake: Hillary Jones 2, Karen Guise 10, Rhoze McClain 10, Serenity May 2, TeAnndra Pemberton 13, Kailyn Seki 3; Three pointers: Pemberton 3; Free throws: 15-21; Total fouls: 6; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Deer River 102,
Mesabi East 72
At Aurora, the Mesabi East boys’ basketball team got their season started Tuesday night and opened things up with a tall task in the form of Deer River.
In the end, the Giants put 72 points on the board, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with the Warriors, 102-72.
Cody Fallstrom led the way for Mesabi East with 22 points and 20 rebounds. Freshman Hayden Sampson added 19 points and nine boards. Kaid Kuter chipped in with 11 points.
Deer River was paced by Ethan Williams’ 26 points. Samuel Rahier added 24. Ty Morrison finished with 15, Cale Jackson tallied 12 and Colton Hemphill chipped in with 10.
Mesabi East (0-1) will host Virginia on Tuesday.
DR 47 55 — 102
ME 30 42 — 72
Deer River: Cale Jackson 12, Caiden Schjenken 7, Ethan Williams 26, Mason Olson 2, Rhett Mundt 4, Samuel Rahier 24, Colton Hemphill 10, Ty Morrison 15, Thomas White 2; Three pointers: Jackson 2, Rahier 4, Hemphill 1, Morrison 1; Free throws: 10-14; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Jordan Latola 5, Kaid Kuter 11, Brody Heiner 4, Sulvoris Wallace 7, Tyshawn Cow 4, Cody Fallstrom 22, Hayden Sampson 19; Three pointers: Fallstrom 1, Sampson 3; Free throws: 8-14; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
North Woods 105,
Bigfork 30
At Bigfork, the North Woods boys’ basketball team looked dominant on the road Tuesday night, picking up a 105-30 win over hosting Bigfork.
The varied offensive attack was paced by five players in double figures with Brenden Chiabotti leading the way with 17. TJ Chiabotti finished with 16. Jonah Burnett added 13, Sean Morrison tallied 13 and Jared Chiabotti chipped in with 10.
Bigfork was led by nine points apiece from Jackson Lovdahl and Jhace Pearson.
North Woods (2-0) will host Hinckley-Finlayson on Friday.
NW 74 31 — 105
BHS 13 17 — 30
North Woods: Brenden Chiabotti 17, Jared Chiabotti 10, TJ Chiabotti 16, Davis Kleppe 6, Bryce Chosa 2, Jonah Burnett 14, Jake Panichi 8, Alex Hartway 6, Ty Fabish 5, Sean Morrison 13, Ethan Byram 8; Three pointers: B. Chiabotti 1, J. Chiabotti 1, T. Chiabotti 2, Kleppe 2, Burnett 2, Fabish 1; Free throws: 8-13; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Bigfork: Jackson Lovdahl 9, Brad Haley 4, Jhace Pearson 9, Matt Vosika 3, Chase Jacobson 5; Three pointers: Lovdahl 1, Pearson 1; Free throws: 10-23; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.