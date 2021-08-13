GRAND RAPIDS — Dan Potter, veteran area coach, has been hired as the new head coach of the Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team.
Potter brings a wealth of experience to the job, having served as a head coach and as an assistant coach in the area for nearly four decades. Anne Campbell, director of activities at Grand Rapids High School, said Potter is a great addition to the coaching ranks at the school.
“Dan comes with a mountain of experience, over 30 years coaching softball and a couple years of VFW baseball, and he was recently the head coach at Hill City,” said Campbell. “He also was an assistant at Greenway and the pitching coach at Cherry where his team was the region runner-up his first year, and won one state tournament. That year they were 26-0 with his pitchers.
“We are excited to have an experienced coach with years of softball success. He is a teacher of fundamentals and has been coaching for many years is this area.”
Potter – a Pengilly native – said he is excited to take over the head coaching spot in Grand Rapids. He said high school head coaching positions in fastpitch softball don’t come open very often and he took advantage of the opening in Grand Rapids.
“It sounds like it will be fun,” Potter said. “I am looking forward to it. The timing for taking the position was really good.”
Potter coached Pengilly youth hockey and baseball teams following graduation from Greenway High School where he played baseball. He said Greenway head coach Ann Will asked him to become an assistant coach in the Raider softball program in the mid-1980s, and he accepted the offer.
“I had never even seen a softball game,” Potter recalls. “I went over to watch Grand Rapids play Cambridge – that was the first time I had ever seen fastpitch softball. I was at Greenway for about 22 years.”
Potter also coached summer softball teams as his daughter, Amy, was growing up. She went on to pitch at Bemidji State University after a stellar career at Greenway.
After retiring from coaching at Greenway, he took a year off before taking a position coaching the pitchers of the Cherry High School program, one of the top Class A programs in the state. The Tigers went to state four times and claimed one state championship in Potter’s five-year tenure at Cherry.
After leaving Cherry, Potter worked with Grand Rapids pitchers for a couple of years. Then, after he retired from working at Blandin Paper Co., he took the position of head coach of the Hill City/Northland softball program where he stayed for five years, through the 2021 season.
“I was looking for a part-time job and I took the Hill City position for the past five years and I really enjoyed that,” Potter explained. “It was a small school but it was fun and it was really good.”
Potter said he plans to work extensively on fundamentals with the Thunderhawks and he also hopes to develop some strong pitching. He said he plans to coach Grand Rapid teams in the summer to work on those two areas.
“Those are two top priorities, and I think just having that stability in both spring and summer is going to build us a lot stronger down the road,” Potter said.
Potter was asked how important his knowledge of pitching will help the program and he said, “You have to have the pitching first to be able to be competitive. You can have a great team but if you don’t have the pitching and the catching you won’t be able to go very far. The top priority, really, is pitching and then you build around that.”
Potter said he doesn’t know all of the Grand Rapids players although he said he knows the younger girls pretty well.
“I have seen them play over the last few years and I will get to know them,” the coach explained. “It will be exciting to see the level of ball we can put out there. There is definitely some talent there. It will take us awhile to figure this all out but I think once we do I think we will do really well here.”
