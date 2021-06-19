BLOOMINGTON — After falling to Prior Lake 21-6 at the Red Haddox Senior Legion Wood Bat Tournament, the Hibbing American Legion baseball team needed to get some redemption on their southern trip.
It didn’t look like that was going to be the case against Minneapolis Southwest as Post 222 was behind 6-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.
Needing four runs to tie, Hibbing found some magic in its bats and rallied for a 7-6 victory over Minneapolis Southwest Saturday.
Post 222 actually started the contest on the right foot as Josh Kivela walked, then Joe Allison singled and when his hit was misplayed for an error, Kivela scored the first run of the game.
Allison came around to score on a wild pitch.
Minneapolis Southwest came back to get two runs in the second as Nolan Akission singled, then took third on an errant pickoff attempt.
Aidan Moran doubled him home, then he scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-2.
Minneapolis Southwest took the lead in the fourth with four runs.
Moran led off with his second double of the game, then Clement Finney drew a base on balls.
Moran took third on a passed ball, then scored on a wild pitch.
Randy Pereyra walked to put runners on first and second with one out. Ethan Poindexter hit an RBI single, then Owen Slager rahed on an error. Pereyra sould steal home for the third run of the inning, and Poindexter scored on an error, to give Minneapolis Southwest that four-run lead.
Hibbing’s bats went silent through the second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings, with no hits, but Post 222 found the will and way to get the job done in the seventh.
Bryce Warner started the inning with a single. Brody Niskanen doubled him to third. Both Robbie Carlson and Tyler Fosso hit RBI ground outs to make it 6-4.
With two out, KIvela singled, then Allison singled him to third and stole second, putting the tying run 180-feet from home plate.
Isaac Colbaugh did his part in the rally with a two-run single to tie it 6-6. Colbaugh would steal second, then with a 1-1 count, Noah Vinopal singled up the middle to put Post 222 ahead by one.
Adkisson started the Minneapolis Southwest ninth with a walk, then he stole second.
Colbaugh, who was pitching in relief of Warner, got a strikeout, ground out, which sent Adkisson to third.
Colbaugh ended the game on a lineout to center field.
Warner pitched 4.2 innings, allowing four hits and striking out three. Colbaugh didn’t allow a hit in 2.1 innings. He struck out one.
