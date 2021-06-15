HIBBING — It’s not often that a team scores in every inning, but the Hibbing American Legion baseball team pulled off that feat Tuesday.
Post 222 scored runs in four-straight innings, including crooked numbers in the second, third and fourth en route to a 16-3 five-inning, 10-run rule victory over Hermantown at Al Nyberg Field.
After scoring once in the first, Hibbing added three in the second, five in the third and seven in the fourth to end the game early.
For the first time out, Post 222 manager Adam Schafer couldn’t have been more pleased with his teams’ effort.
“We had good at bats, and we were aggressive on the bases,” Schafer said. “We took what they were giving us. When they were strikes, we were hitting it hard. That’s a testament to good at bats and baserunning.
“We taxed their pitching. They went through four pitchers. We put them in some tense situations. Defensively, we picked up the balls and made the plays we had to make. (Brody) Niskanen had a heck of a game on the mound for a first start. He finished it.”
Hibbing opened the scoring in the first inning as Joe Allison singled with one out. He stole second, took third on a ground out, then scored on a passed ball.
Post 222 added to their lead with three runs in the second.
Bryce Warner opened the inning with a single. He went to third when Evan Radovich singled. Robbie Carlson walked to load the bases. Tyler Fosso was hit-by-a-pitch to force home a run.
Josh Kivela drove home the second run with a fielder’s choice ground ball. Isaac Colbaugh singled softly into right field and it was 4-0.
Hibbing needed those three extra runs as Joshua Summers and Hedin drew walks to start the third. With one out, Aaron Pionk singled home two runs, and when his hit was misplayed for an error, he advanced to third.
After a strikeout, Paczynski doubled to deep center field to make it 4-3.
“When you have the eight and nine guys up, and you walk them to start the inning, you don’t want to roll over the lineup for free,” Schafer said. “You want to make those bottom guys earn it.
“They made it interesting there.”
Fortunately for Post 222, they were able to respond to that three-run Silverhawk outburst.
With one out, Warner singled, and Radovich and Carlson walked to load the bases.
Warner would score on a passed ball.
Fosso walked to reload the bases. Kivela followed with an RBI base hit. Carlson scored on a wild pitch.
Allison walked to load the bases once again. With Colbaugh at the plate, Fosso scored on a wild pitch, then Colbaugh grounded out to score the fifth run of the inning.
“When they punched us, we punched them back,” Schafer said. “We let them know that we weren’t going away either. We took control of the game during that inning, and we didn’t look back.”
Post 222 added six more runs in the fourth as Dane Mammenga had a two-run single, and Allison and Colbaugh had RBI singles. Two runs scored on wild pitches.
“Scoring in every inning doesn’t happen every day,” Schafer said. “That goes back to good at bats, being aggressive on the base paths and putting their pitchers in some uncomfortable situations.
“That’s a credit to our guys. They were locked in today, no doubt about it.”
Niskanen worked five innings, allowing seven hits. He struck out two and walked three.
Kivela had two hits and two RBI; Allison had two hits and one RBI; Colbaugh had two hits and three RBI; Warner had two hits; and Mammenga had two RBI.
Ian Ritchie started for the Silverhawks. He worked two innings, giving up four hits. He struck out two and walked two. Aaron Pionk worked .1 innings, giving up two hits. He walked four. LeGarde tossed one inning of one-hit ball. He walked three and struck out one. Olson threw .2 innings, giving up three hits. He struck out three.
Pionk finished with two hits and two RBI. Paczynski had two hits and an RBI.
