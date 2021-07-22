Post 1221 ties with Esko in VFW action

HIBBING — There’s usually no ties in baseball, but both the Hibbing and Esko VFW baseball teams decided that was the best solution in game one of their doubleheader Thursday.
Esko took a 7-0 lead after one inning, then Post 1221 fought back with a five-run sixth and a one-run seventh to knot the game 8-8 at Al Nyberg Field.
After the inning ended, it was agreed upon to end the game in a tie.
“We had talked before the game because they had talked about playing two five-inning games,” Hibbing manager Tim Zubich said. “They were thin on pitching because they had numerous point games this week.”
Esko came out swinging as Haugen led off with a solo home run, then 13 hitters later, Esko put up seven runs to take the early lead.
Ondrus had an RBI base hit as did Marciulionis, Sam Haugen and Wilson Haugen. Antonutti was hit by a pitch to force home a run.
“It looked like we didn’t want to be here,” Hibbing co-manager Tim Zubich said. “It was bad execution. Our heads weren’t in the game. Just warming, I thought we were in trouble. We were flat-footed.
“Their third baseman thought we had a good warmup, but it went downhill quickly. We made some lazy plays. I’m proud that we chipped away and got back into it.”
Hibbing relief pitcher Finlay Cary came in and put up zeros through the second, third and fourth innings, but Esko got to him in the fifth, thanks to a Post 1221 error.
Kiminski doubled, then Marciulionis reached on a throwing error, allowing Kiminski to score.
Cary worked his way out of that inning, limiting the damage to one run.
Hibbing finally got to Salmela in the fifth as both Finlay and Adam Vinopal reached on errors. Logan Gietzen ripped a double to the centerfield wall to score both runners.
Drew Forer followed with a single to put runners on first and third with one out. Salmela got the next hitter to ground into a double play to end the rally, but Hibbing was on the board.
Post 1221 got right back at it in the sixth as Aiden Smerud walked, then with two out, Cary drew a base on balls. Logan Maxwell walked to load the bases.
Smerud would score on a wild pitch, then Adam Vinopal smacked a two-run single to make it 8-5.
Gietzen then walloped a two-run home run and Hibbing was back in the game at 8-7.
“We played better,” Zubich said. “We made plays defensively. We threw a little better. There were less free passes. When you throw strikes and you’re around the plate, your defense plays better because they’re not falling asleep.
“We also stung some balls. We strung some hits together, and found a way to score. We need to play a full seven innings.”
After a quick top of the seventh, Post 1221 started a rally with one out.
Braydon Boyer doubled, and was replaced by pinch runner Beau Frider.
Edrick Cardona singled, and Frider tried to score from second base. He was thrown out at the plate for the second out of the inning.
“That was on me,” Zubich said. “They bobbled it. He was flat-footed, so I thought, ‘Go.’ They executed. If I had to do it again, I would have sent him right away. I knew where we were in the order.
“It was late in the game, so we had to put some pressure on them.”
Cardona, who took second on the throw to the plate, was 180-feet from tying the game. That happened when Kody Birmes hit a single to right-center field and the comeback was complete.
“Kody came through with a big hit,” Zubich said. “It bailed me out. That was on me.”
Post 1221 actually had a chance to win it with runners on first and second with two out, but a ground out ended the inning, and the game.
“I’m glad we got to play in a tight ball game,” Zubich said. “You can’t duplicate those reps in practice. It was good.
Smerud started for Post 1221. He tossed .2 innings of five-hit ball. He walked three. Cary worked 4.1 innings. He gave up five hits, fanned two and walked two. Birmes finished up with two innings of no-hit ball. He struck out one.
