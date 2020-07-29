DULUTH — The Hibbing VFW baseball team split a doubleheader with Duluth East Tuesday, winning game one 5-3, then losing game two 4-3 at Ordean Field.
In game one, the winning pitcher was Keeghan Fink, who worked five innings, allowed seven hits, struck out three and walked three. Josh Kivela earned the save with two innings of three-hit ball. He fanned three and walked one.
Post 1221 scored three times in the first, and got one in the second to go up 5-0.
Duluth East scored one in the fifth and two in the sixth to make 5-3
Kivela stranded runners on second and third, ending the game with a flyout to right.
Logan Gietzen had three hits for Hibbing and one run. Joe Scipioni had three hits, and Dan Mammenga had two hits.
In game two, Kivela worked 2 1/3 innings, allowing two hits and walking one. Ayden Smerud tossed 3 2/3 innings, giving up one run and one walk.
East scored two runs in the second, and one each in the fourth and fifth innings.
Post 1221 got on the board with one in the third, one in the sixth and one in the seventh. Hibbing stranded the tying run on third base to end the game.
Fink, Wyatt Collins, Scipioni, Jack Bautch, Tyler Foss and Nathan Gustafon all had one hit.
