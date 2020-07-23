HIBBING — The Hibbing VFW baseball team was looking forward to playing Hermantown Tuesday, but unfortunately, Mother Nature won out.
Post 1221 will try it again today when they travel to Marble to take on Greenway, in a game beginning at noon at Steve Hecimovich Memorial Field.
Getting rainouts at this time of the year is never an ideal situation, especially with what’s happened to delay the game anyway.
“It’s a short season,” Hibbing co-coach Tim Zubich said. “It’s hard to find room to make games up. We’ll try to squeeze another one in, but that’s the way it goes. You’re bound to have some rainouts.”
It was extremely disappointing because Hibbing had just come off a doubleheader sweep of Grand Rapids.
“We wanted to build off of our last games,” Zubich said. “If we can keep improving by getting out there and playing, we’ll be happy about that. Our goals stay the same every day.
“We’re looking to improve every day out as soon as the kids see more at bats and game experience. They will adjust and improve.”
According to Zubich, it’s about staying focused one inning at a time.
“It’s trying to put solid ionnings together, playing three outs at a time, either offensively or defensively,” Zubich said. “It’ staying focused ½ inning at a time.”
Post 1221 will have to be ready against Greenway, which usually puts some talented players between the lines.
“They’re always scrappy, and they hit the ball well,” Zubich said. “I don’t know what it is, but they seem to have a lot of good hitters.”
According to Zubich, his team may be a little short-handed, but he will have enough players, so Post 1221 will make do with what they have on the field.
“With the game change, a few guys that couldn’t make will be there now, but we’ll have a few guys that can’t make it,” Zubich said. “We have a big roster, so we’ll be alright. We’ll move some guys around to different positions.
“That will be a good experience.”
All the two Zubich’s can hope for is that their players have been listening in practice because some of them might be in unfamiliar territory.
“I hope they’re listening to what the other guys are doing, but when it happens at game speed, it’s different,” Zubich said. “They have to know when they’re cutoff man in certain situations.
“It’s good to get out there to play and gain experience.”
Once again, it’ll be another opportunity to build and grow as a team.
“It’s having some good at bats,” Zubich said. “We’ve been talking about situational hitting, so I hope that sticks in their heads during their at bats. Pitching-wise, we have to throw the ball over the plate.
“You can’t defend a walk. Hopefully, we improve in that area as well.”
