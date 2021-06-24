HIBBING — In one game, it was the offense. In the other, the defense.
Grand Rapids came to town and swept a doubleheader from the Hibbing VFW baseball team, winning game one 12-0, then taking game two by the score of 6-5 Thursday at Al Nyberg Field.
If Post 1221 wants to have a successful summer season, they will have to put all three phases of the game together.
“Some of our mistakes are a little frustrating because there’s no awareness of whether there are other runners on base,” Hibbing coach Tim Zubich said. “When we try to make a play on a guy, we don’t pick our heads up to see where the other runners are.
“A lot of it is a lack of communication. We’re not talking out there. We need to do a better job of that from in the dugout and in the field. We have to communicate and hit cuts. We gave them too many extra bases. They get in scoring position, then they clutch up with a hit.”
In game one, Hibbing committed four errors, and Grand Rapids had 12 hits.
Grand Rapids scored once in the first as Ben Keske singled, took second on a groundout, third on a passed ball, then he scored on the first of those errors.
Grand Rapids then responded with six runs in the second as David Wohlers had a two-run double, and Devon Kinkel added an RBI double. The other runs scored on errors.
Grand Rapids scored once in the fourth on another Post 1221 error, then it added four more runs in the fifth as Kinkel hit a two-run triple, Charles Johnson had an RBI ground-out and Nolan Svatos an RBI triple.
“We gave up too many extra bases,” Zubich said. “We’re capable of playing much better than we did. We’ve had cancellations with games, so we don’t have a lot of games under our belt, but I’ve seen us play a lot better than that.
“When you have more errors than hits, you’re not going to win a game. It’s as simple as that. We’re throwing the ball around. It’s not communicating. We’re throwing to bases where the guy is for sure safe, so we give them another 90-feet.”
Hibbing only had one hit off of Grand Rapids starting pitcher Easton Sjostrand. He struck out five and walked three.
“He threw strikes and changed speeds,” Zubich said. “We didn’t barrel up many balls. We didn’t have a good approach at the plate. We’re swinging with no strikes at our eyeballs. We needed to be looking for a good pitch to hit.
“We didn’t do a good job of that. When he got ahead of us, he threw some off-speed that we were out in front reaching, off the end, swinging through pitches. I give him credit there. He wasn’t overpowering, but he changed speeds and threw strikes. That’s what you ask for, and their defense made plays. That’s the big difference in the game.”
Beau Frider started for Hibbing. He worked four innings, allowing eight hits, struck out one and walked one. Logan Maxwell worked one inning. He gave up four hits and struck out one.
Logan Gietzen had the lone Post 1221 hit.
Game two was more competitive as Hibbing drew first blood with three runs in the third.
Ryder Petrie had an RBI single, and Adam Vinopal added a two-run single.
Post 1221 blew up defensively in the fourth as Grand Rapids scored all six of its runs to take a 6-3 lead.
Gavin Moen had an RBI double, Svatos and Gordon Seeyle had run-scoring base hits and Sjostrand had an RBI fielder’s choice ground ball.
“They hit the ball,” Zubich said. “They put it in play, and if you give them extra bases, you’re in trouble.”
Post 1221 scored once in the fourth to make it 6-4 as Vinopal had an RBI single.
Hibbing threatened to tie it in the fifth as Drew Anderson reached second on a two-base error, then Ethan Eskeli hit a run-scoring single, but Grand Rapids pitcher Dominic Broberg got a ground out to end the game.
“It was a more competitive game, which is good,” Zubich said. “It’s another opportunity to learn and get better. Whoever it is, the guys on the bench have to be learning from the game being played. Everyone has to be ready to go.
“We don’t necessarily have a starting lineup yet. That’s too be determined, so when the guys get the opportunity, they have to make the most of it. They have to do the little things. We have a ways to go. We have to keep working at it.”
Broberg gave up eight hits, struck out three and walked one.
Finlay Cary started for Hibbing. He allowed 10 hits in four innings of work. He struck out two and walked one. Drew Forer walked one in one inning of work.
Vinopal and Petrie both had two hits for Post 1221.
American Legion
Wednesday’s Result
Hibbing 11
Cloquet 5
CLOQUET — Post 222 got an eight-performance from Logan Gietzen on the mound through seven innings en route to the American Legion baseball win over Cloquet Wednesday at Ed Mettner Field.
Gietzen struck out six and walked three.
Hibbing scored three times in the second as Tyler Fosso had an RBI walk, Josh Kivela an RBI fielder’s choice ground ball and an error.
In the fourth, Dane Mammenga reached on an error and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Post 222 added two more runs in the fifth as Joe Allison hit a two-run triple, then in the sixth, Hibbing scored three more runs on wild pitches and errors.
Post 222 did score twice more in the seventh on more Cloquet errors.
Allison finished with two hits as did Mammenga, who hit a double.
