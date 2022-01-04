Pointer, Devine win home Nordic race

ELY — The Ely boys’ Nordic ski team placed two scorers in the top two while the girls’ team edged out Grand Rapids by three points Tuesday at the Timberwolves home meet at the Hidden Valley Ski Trails.
In the boys race, Gabriel Pointer finished first in the 5.6 kilometer classic race, crossing the finish line with a time of 17:08.1. Just 30 seconds back was teammate Jon Hakala who crossed second with a time of 17:38.4.
Mesabi East Area’s Connor Matschiner took home third with his time of 18:11.1, while teammate Carter Skelton was fourth at 18:12.6. Ely’s Micah Larson rounded out the top five with a time of 18:29.7.
Mesabi East rounded out the scoring top four with Ben Gornik taking home sixth (19:26.9) and Cameron Stocke taking seventh (20:34.8). Ely entered just three skiers into the varsity boys’ race.
On the girls’ side, junior Zoe Devine led the Timberwolves by crossing the finish line first with a time of 18:58.9. Mesabi East’s Aubree Skelton finished in second with a time of 20:30.3. Grand Rapids’ Sanny Gangi was third at 20:35.0.
Ely rounded out it’s scoring top four with Phoebe Helms in fourth (20:52.9), Sydney Durkin in seventh (21:53.8) and Gracie Pointer in eighth (22:03.5).
Mesabi East’s scoring top four included Wrenna Galloway in 12th (23:24.2), Mia Stark in 13th (23:31.0) and Hannah Ronning in 16th (24:54.1).
Ely won the meet with 384 points. Grand Rapids was second with 381 and Mesabi East third with 362.
Area Nordic skiers will be back on the trails on Saturday at the Mesabi East Invite at Giants Ridge.
