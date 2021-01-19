A pair of Ely skiers came out on top of their respective fields Tuesday afternoon with the Timberwolves competing at the Alpe D'Spirit Freestyle Invite in Duluth.
Taking on Duluth East and Duluth Denfeld, Gabriel Pointer and Zoe Devine finished atop the boys’ and girls’ fields, respectively. Pointer finished the 5K freestyle race with a time of 12:20, while Devine stopped the clock on her time at 13:59.
The Timberwolves finished second out of the three teams in both the boys and girls races with the boys finishing with 372 points and the girls with 364. Duluth East won both the boys and girls meets.
Other scoring finishes for Ely on the girls side include Phoebe Helms in sixth place (15:28), Ava Skustad in 10th place (16:04) and Julia Schwinghamer in 15th place (16:39).
On the boys side, Jon Hakala took home fourth place for Ely with a time of 13:07. Micah Larson was seventh (13:38) and Liam Lacey finished in 28th (18:05).
