HIBBING — It was the weekend before the high school boys swimming season was about to begin, and Luke Pocquette was looking forward to a solid sophomore season.
All that changed in a heartbeat.
Pocquette was out fishing on Island Lake when he decided to take a walk and get some snacks.
As he was walking on the newly-formed ice, Pocquette slipped and fell, knocking himself out for 20 minutes and breaking his collarbone.
His swimming season was in jeopardy.
Low and behold, the fracture healed, and even though he only had a little less than half of a season under his belt, Pocquette pulled off the unthinkable, at the time, advancing to state in both the 50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke and the 200 freestyle relay.
It was a remarkable recovery, which almost didn’t take place.
“It was a full break, and when it healed, I had an inch-wide collarbone,” Pocquette said. “The doctor originally told me I wouldn’t be able to compete for over a year. I was able to swim a little bit this year. It all worked out.”
Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano wasn’t sure what the long-term prognosis was going to be.
“With the timing of it, and the severity of the injury, I didn’t think there was a good chance that he would be back,” Veneziano said. “You could tell he was so bummed out.”
To try to ease the pain, Veneziano went out of his way to make Pocquette feel included during the season.
“One of things that I wanted him to do was to hang around here, so he still felt that he was a part of what was going on here,” Veneziano said. “When you feel included and you’re still a part of what’s going on around here, that’s extremely important.
“The way it turned out, I’m glad I had him do that.”
Sitting and watching practice got a little mundane for Pocquette.
“I had to sit here on my phone at practice, every day,” Pocquette said. “It was a bummer. It got frustrating.”
As the healing process continued, things started looking up. There was a light at the end of the tunnel.
“After two or three weeks of not being able to swim at all, I was able to kick,” Pocquette said. “I was kicking back-and-forth in the pool on my back at practice, for two hours. The kicking did a lot.
“It saved at least the lower half of my muscles. I could definitely feel it with my arms. It was tough.”
In no way was Veneziano going to rush Pocquette back into the lineup.
“They were cautious at first, but they did clear him to do lower-body kicking,” Veneziano said. “No upper body, and limited range-of-motion. Once that started happening, they started increasing how much range-of-motion he could use. That’s when things got a lot more hopeful.”
On Jan. 19, Pocquette was given the clearance to fully swim and compete, but he only competed in one meet as the Bluejackets had to cancel a number of meets due to COVID issues.
“It was nice to start swimming again, to get back in the pool a little bit,” Pocquette said. “It got long because there were just five or six days of practice every week. That was it. We didn’t have any meets.”
“I only had one shot to get my entry times for sections. That was it.”
That’s all it took. Pocquette didn’t seem to miss a beat, according to Veneziano.
“He was already in decent shape when he came in from soccer and football,” Veneziano said. “By the time we got him there and worked his lower body, we were working him hard, but we had to make sure it was safe for him.
“We were pleasantly surprised. I’m proud of how hard he worked to get back.”
Pocquette placed third in the 50 and second to teammate Ben Riipinen in the 100 breaststroke, surprising even himself.
“At the beginning, it was wishy-washy as to where I would end up in the section,” Pocquette said. “They’ve had swimmers before that have only swam a half season with injuries, but they have a race-pace training that ended up working out for me.
“It was great to be able to place in the top three in the events and qualify for state.”
Pocquette has bigger goals now.
“I want to place top 16 in the 50 free, then our 200 relay is ranked third right now,” Pocquette said. “We should be able to, hopefully, go up places in that, too.”
