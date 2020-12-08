HIBBING — With the delay of high school sports, everyone is wondering when the student/athletes will be able to play, and when will the coaches be able to coach.
But there’s one other element connected to this coronavirus, the role of the referees.
They’ve been affected by the pandemic, too. Instead of packing up and heading out of town on a Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, they’re stuck at home just as anxious to be out on the court, mat or ice, doing what they do best.
For some, their seasons ended all too quickly last March.
Area officials Dave Troland and Bill Novak were going to work their final game together in the Section 7A finals with Nashwauk-Keewatin and North Woods.
They never got that chance.
Jay Wetzel got the opportunity to work at the State girls tournament the Wednesday before everything was put on hold, and he was supposed to travel with Troland back down to the cities to work one of the championship games that Saturday.
“I stayed here to watch their last game together,” Wetzel said. “We found out that Friday morning that none of that was happening. It came to halt. Dave and I worked in Minneapolis on that Wednesday, then it’s done.
“For those two guys, like the players, their season ended in an abrupt halt. Here we are in December, and we’re looking at a similar situation. It’s unknown as to whether we’re starting up again or not.”
According to Will Floersheim, who has been officiating for some 15 years, he misses the camaraderie he has with the coaches and players.
“You miss seeing the kids, you miss the game and the other part of it is you miss the relationship with the coaches,” Floersheim said. “The longer I’ve done, the more special that that is.
“I look forward to going to certain places. That relationship is special, getting to work with people.”
Floersheim also said that even after a long-day’s work, being able to referee makes all of that stress disappear.
“When you get to be a part of a long game, maybe you can make the kids smile,” Floersheim said. “Even if a coach is mad at you, you might say something that helps them relax.
“That’s rewarding when you get to do that. I’ve learned skills to be able to talk to coaches when they’re at their highest point or lowest point. You miss that when you don’t get those opportunities.”
For Jay Wetzel, not being able to officiate has had its ups-and-downs.
“It’s been an adjustment, of course,” Wetzel said. “For me, it’s been nice to be home. There’s usually a stretch between September and May, when I’m refereeing or coaching, being home on a Friday is a rarity.
“It’s been nice to have more time at home with the family. My wife has appreciated the Mr.-Mom Role I’ve played. There’s been more dishes washed, more meals made and more laundry done than normal, but I definitely miss being around the game.”
Family has become more important for Floersheim too.
“Your perspective changes,” Floersheim said. “Now that I have a kid at home, a family, I love it, but this is a part of what I’ve done my whole professional life. I miss it.”
The same can be said for longtime official Babe Glumack.
He loves being around the game, the athletes and the coaches, and he’s missing his time on the court immensely.
He’s not liking the idle time on his hands.
“I’d rather be refereeing,” Glumack said. “I feel sorry for the kids. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be refereeing. Being out there with the kids, talking to the kids, talking sports and talking to the coaches, you get a rhythm going every night.
“All of a sudden, it stops and your momentum is taken away. We miss it.”
What does Wetzel miss the most?
“Basketball is one of those games where there’s so much happening on every possession, every trip on the floor,” Wetzel said. “Basketball is so intense with the amount of action that takes place.”
Which means that all officials must stay in shape. What have they been doing to keep themselves physically fit?
“I won’t say I’m in midseason form,” Floersheim said with a chuckle. “As a teacher, every free minute is tied into what to do for the kids as a teacher. I’m not where I’ve been in year’s past coming out of the cross country season.”
Glumack has been out walking, plus, he has a stationary bike in his basement. He’s trying to stay in the best shape he can be in, just in case the winter resumes.
“I’m OK,” Glumack said. “My knee feels good. I want to get out there. When you work a lot of games like we do, you want to get back into the rhythm. I’m hoping to get back out there during the first part of January, if everything goes well.
“It’s a tough world out there. This virus is dangerous stuff. You have to watch yourself.”
Wetzel is hoping for a return to play in January.
“I think that’s the right decision,” Wetzel said. “We should wait until after the holidays. I’d feel more comfortable with that start date, and that’s what I think is going to happen. Starting on Jan. 4, that makes the most sense to me.
“If anyone is sick at least that stays within the program.”
If a return to play does get the nod, there might not be fans in the stands, which is alright with Glumack.
“That would be good for the referees,” Glumack said with a laugh. “I get anxiety being at home if I don’t do stuff. I want to get out there like the players do.”
