HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys and girls golf teams will be put to the test next week.
That’s because the Bluejackets will be competing in the Section 7AA Golf Meet, which begins at 9 a.m. at The Quarry at Giants Ridge.
The girls will compete on Tuesday, and the boys on Wednesday, with the top four teams and top 20 individuals, not on those teams, advancing back for the second day of the event on Thursday, June 2.
On the girls side, Hibbing will be represented by Kate Toewe, Alison Trullinger, Ava Bougalis, Heidi Rasch, Lucy Grzybowski and Blayke Swanger.
The only two with tournament experience are Toewe and Trullinger.
“I hope that all of the pieces come together at the right time for them,” Hibbing assistant coach Kayla Young said. “They need to keep their mental toughness to make it to the second day.
“They have recognized their strengths and weaknesses, so they’ve worked on improving their weaknesses and capitalizing on their strengths.”
According to Young, Toewe is hitting her driver well, and her putting game has improved. Trullinger is becoming a smarter player.
“Alison is evolving into a good player,” Young said. “Kate knows what’s working for her, but she’s OK with bouncing back when things aren’t working.”
Bougalis, Rasch, Grzybowski and Swanger will be making their first appearances at the section meet.
“We’ve talked with them about different rule scenarios and smarter play rather than the plays you think you should do,” Young said. “This is all about experience for them to get them ready for the future.
“That’s what we’re looking for. It’s all about playing that smart shot, and keeping the ball in play rather than trying to go long on every tee box.”
No matter what happens, Young said she’s proud of the way these girls have handled such a harsh spring.
“They’ve been great,” Young said. “They’ve been able to roll with it, and now it’s almost like we hope it rains Tuesday. That’s what they feel comfortable with. If it does rain, we’ll be ready for it.”
On the boys side, Michael Andrican, Nick Horvath, Andrew Slatten, Ethan Sundvall, Sam Gabardi and Dylan Horvath will make up the Bluejackets’ team.
Out of those six, only Andrican, Nick Horvath and Gabardi have section experience.
“For them, they have to stay out of trouble,” Young said. “It’s playing smart. I’m hoping our practice rounds and hearing us say, ‘Play smart,’ helps. They don’t need to bomb it on every hole.”
Sundvall is an eighth-grader and Slatten is a freshman, but Young believes they will be able to handle the experience of their first section appearance.
“They became consistent golfers throughout the year,” Young said. “It’s getting them this experience, and hoping they play smart. They have to learn from their mistakes they made early on.”
There will be 16 girls teams and 14 boys teams all vying for that return trip to the second day of sections.
“We have a good chance of getting a number of boys and girls making it to the second day as individuals,” Young said. “For the boys, we might have a chance to make it as a team.
“We were second in the ERC (East Range Conference), but there are a few other strong teams that we know of in the section. There’s some other teams we haven’t seen much of this season. It’s a matter of putting all of the pieces together.”
