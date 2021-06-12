HIBBING — When David Platt was in the seventh- and eighth-grades, he weighed around 96 pounds soaking wet, so he got thrown around against much-bigger wrestlers at 106 pounds.
After his eighth-grade season, Platt decided it was time to make a change, so the Hibbing High School wrestler took the sport more seriously.
What happened?
Platt was the one throwing people on their backs, accumulating 105 career pins, which set a Bluejacket record.
Platt also won 180 matches in his career, including a 31-3 mark this season, with 20 falls.
Platt would go on to be a two-time section champion, and four-time state qualifier, including two all-state honors by placing fifth (2020) and sixth (2019) at the State Class AA Meet.
Platt also has a number of invite titles, including the Skip Nalan in Grand Rapids, in Barnesville, at the Big Bear in Cass Lake and at the Hibbing Duals, where he was named the outstanding wrestler.
For all of those accomplishments, Platt has been named the Mesabi Tribune and Grand Rapids Herald Review Wrestler of the Year.
Why did Platt’s career turn 180 degrees?
He was sick of being pushed around.
“I had to step up my game because it wasn’t fun at all,” Platt said. “In the seventh-grade, I was eating before every meet to make weight. There were some big 106-pounders cutting down to 106.
“It was scary. I was like, ‘Holy cow, I don’t want to go out there and get pushed around by kids.’ I got sick of it fast. I decided to start working on my wrestling — my skills, speed and footwork.”
The transformation took place just before Platt’s freshman season.
During a summer camp in Hibbing, former Bluejacket wrestler Will Johnson, who was the previous falls record holder, gave a speech that inspired Platt to change his mentality on the mat.
“Will was going over fall technique, and he started talking about the record,” Hibbing coach Ray Pierce said. “What he said was that those 99 pins were great, but he appreciated the fact that he was only pinned twice in his career.
“Will took that over the 99 falls he had, but it was that speech and talk that inspired David. He wanted to be that pin record holder. That’s when he actually set that record.”
From that moment on, Platt changed his entire demeanor during practice in the wrestling room.
“He would drill for pinning, whether he was working on his feet, or he was working on the mat,” Pierce said. “On his feet, he would do a takedown, then go into a half or a cradle.
“On the bottom, he would do one or two different moves one right after the other to finish it to the back.”
Platt was always in attack mode.
“He had a never-quit, full-on-attack wrestling attitude,” Pierce said. “That’s how he wrestles. As you watch him wrestle, you would think he’s not thinking, but he’s always thinking one or two moves ahead.
“That’s what set him apart the most. He had his attack-style attitude. He knew what he wanted to do.”
Platt gained that attitune by working with Orlando Ponce at Augsburg College.
His father, Criag, drilled that in him more.
“They made sure I was finishing my moves, putting in different combinations and working on one move after the other,” Platt said. “When I’m in the room, I’m working on different techniques to get them on their backs as quickly as possible, finishing them right away.
“It started clicking for me, then it became all instinct. It was making sure I was doing one move, then a second move. That took a lot of time to get used to.”
Platt will be taking his talents to Concordia Moorhead without any regrets about his high-school career.
“You always have those doubts as to whether or not I should have been practicing more, or putting in more work,” Platt said. “I feel like I put in a lot of work. I could have put in more, but I feel accomplished about my results.”
Joining Platt on the team are his teammates Christian Jelle, Bryson Larrabee, Thomas Hagen and Ian Larrabee; Justin Jobe, Dusty Wilke, Alex Lehman, Tanner Morlan, Phillip Keenan and Caydon Lehman of Grand Rapids; Mason Marx of Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway; and Gavin Benz, Damian Tapio, Asher Hedblom, Jackson Kendall, Nolan Campbell and Miigwen Tuchel of Virginia Area.
