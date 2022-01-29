HIBBING — When the 2021-22 high wrestling season started, Emma Platt was going to be a manager for the Bluejacket grapplers.
Platt, whose brother David won well over 100 matches for Hibbing during his career, then had a change of heart.
Instead of being a manager, Platt decided she was going to be a wrestler.
With only a few months experience, Platt has kept up the family name.
The Hibbing freshman picked up her first varsity win, and fall, to help lead the Bluejackets to a 48-21 victory over Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson at the Friday Night Live Quadrangular held Friday at the high school gymnasium.
After Roman McKinney gave the Dragons an early 6-0 lead with fall at 106, Platt stepped to the mat and took control of her match early.
She got a pin at 2:20, which set the wheels in motion for the Hibbing victory.
“Emma is fearless,” Hibbing coach Ray Pierce said. “She didn’t even start until this year. She had a brother (David) that wrestled, so she has seen it her whole life. She started out managing the team, then got the bug to do it.
“She’s been working hard in the room. She will wrestle against anybody, it doesn’t matter. She knows that every match now is a learning process, a step just to get to where we need to go.”
Platt knows there’s somewhat of a disadvantage wrestling against males, but she won’t shy away from the challenge.
“I feel good because for a lot of people it’s hard to do what they want because they are a girl,” Platt said. “Wrestling is one of the things I feel like doing. It feels empowering to do something because you’re a girl wrestling with boys.”
“It feels good to win for my team.”
As far as being fearless, Platt said that’s not entirely true.
“I am afraid of some stuff, but it goes away,” Platt said. “I thought I could have done better but it’s a learning thing. The thing I need to learn is how to fight pressure. I’m still working on that. I’m not good with a lot of pressure all at once.”
After Platt’s win, Christian Jelle won by fall at 2:50; Gabe Martin won a 9-3 decision; Ethan Roy won by forfeit; and Jacoby Ekanem won a 6-4 decision.
John Mead picked up a pin for Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson 1:14, but Jack Bautch got that back for the Bluejackets at 3:29.
Gavin Rockstroh got a 5-3 win for the Dragons, then Cooper Hendrickson and Thomas Hagen won 11-8 and 2-1, respectively.
Justin Mattson picked up a fall at 54 seconds for Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson, but Wylder Powers finished out the match with a forfeit victory for Hibbing.
“We had to make sure we wrestled that match all the way because things could have turned around at several places in that match,” Pierce said. “We had a good run from our bottom guys, with Jacoby getting a win over their kid.
“We had a big win from Emma. The lighter guys stepped up on them. They had some shots. Those matches could have gone either way. We won the close ones today. It was good. I was happy with the way the kids wrestled there.”
The Bluejackets finished off the night with a 66-12 win over Cloquet/Esko/Carlton.
Winning for Hibbing were Jelle by fall at 1:34; Platt by forfeit; Martin by forfeit; Roy by fall at 42 seconds; Bautch by forfeit; Bryson Larrabee by forfeit; Hendrickson by fall at 2:18; Hagen by forfeit, Shay by forfeit; Ian Larrabee by forfeit; and Powers by forfeit.
Aiden Thieson won by fall at 48 seconds for the Lumberjacks. Warren Hietela had a fall at 1:41.
Hibbing 48, Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson 21
106 — Roman McKinney, PCHF, pinned Nehimia Figeroa, :53; 113 — Emma Platt, H, pinned James Noreen, 2:20; 120 — Christian Jelle, H, pinned Braxton Peetz, 2:50; 126 — Gabe Martin, H, def. Frank Betters, 9-3; 132 — Ethan Roy, H, won by forfeit; 138 — Jacoby Ekanem, H, def. Nick Blaiser, 6-4; 145 — John Mead, PCHK, pinned Luke Tichy, 1:14; 152 — Jack Bautch, H, pinned Damion Torgerson, 3:29; 160 — Gavin Rockstroh, PCHF, def. Bryson Larrabee, 5-3; 170 — Cooper Hendrickson, H, def. Jacob Lindahl, 11-8; 182 — Thomas Hagen, H, Timmy Johnson, 2-1; 195 — Drew Shay, H, pinned Logan Kolecki, 1:30; 220 — Justin Mattson, PCHF, pinned Ian Larrabee, :54; 285 — Wylder Powers, H, won by forfeit.
Hibbing 66, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 12
106 — Aiden Thieson, CEC, pinned Figueroa, :48; 112 — Jelle, H, pinned Alexander Comer, 1:34; 120 — Platt, H, won by forfeit; 126 — Martin, H, won by forfeit; 132 — Double forfeit; 138 — Roy, H, pinned Bodon Fjeld, :42; 145 — Warren Hietela, CEC, pinned Tichy, 1:41; 152 — Bautch, H, won by forfeit; 160 — Bryson Larrabee, H, won by forfeit; 170 — Hendrickson, H, pinned Carter Hrovat, 2:18; 182 — Hagen, H, won by forfeit; 195 — Shay, H, won by forfeit; 220 — Ian Larrabee, H, won by forfeit; 285 — Powers, H, won by forfeit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.