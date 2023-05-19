AURORA—The Mesabi East baseball team got some good pitching on Friday afternoon.
They needed the pitching and a pair of big hits on their way to a 3-2 win over Two Harbors.
“If it wasn’t for our pitching today, we would have been in big trouble,” Giants head coach Chad Sahr said.
Mesabi East grabbed a quick 2-0 lead in the home half of the first when Easton Sahr reached on a walk and then came in to score when Dakota Kruse blasted a home run over the right center field fence.
The Agates could not get anything going off Giants starter Cooper Sickel.
Mesabi East added to their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning when Sickel helped himself out and ripped a double.
Sahr followed up with an RBI Single and the Giants lead was up to 3-0.
Two Harbors got back in the game in the top of the sixth inning.
Ethan Bopp was hit by a pitch, went to second when Anthony Lemke reached on an infield single and Logan Adamski walked to load the bases. Deacon Bark then hit into a fielder’s choice that knocked in Bopp.
Cooper Anderson reached on an error and that ended the day for Sickel on the mound.
He ended the contest giving up the two runs on one hit while striking out two and walking one. Landon Luke came in and got the final out of the inning and the Giants had a one run lead after six innings.
The Giants could not add any runs in the bottom of the sixth when another runner was picked off third.
“Errors happen but mistakes like getting picked off like that twice today are tough to deal with,” Sahr said. “We are a better team than that. Playoffs are coming and you just can’t make mistakes like that in the playoffs.”
Kruse came in to toss the seventh inning for the Giants.
He gave up a lone single and got two infield pop-ups and a ground out to end the game.
“It was a win but we really have to thank our pitchers today,” Sahr said. “They kept us in this game.”
The Giants are back in action on Tuesday, when they travel to Greenway/Nashwauk for a 4:30 contest.
