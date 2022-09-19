HIBBING — The Pine City High School girls tennis captured the title at the Hibbing Invite held Saturday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts and courts in Virginia and Eveleth.

The Dragons scored a total of 18 points, followed by Rock Ridge with 14. Stillwater had 12, Hibbing 11, Duluth East and Cambridge-Isanti nine each, Grand Rapids/Greenway seven and Duluth Marshall four.

