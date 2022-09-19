HIBBING — The Pine City High School girls tennis captured the title at the Hibbing Invite held Saturday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts and courts in Virginia and Eveleth.
The Dragons scored a total of 18 points, followed by Rock Ridge with 14. Stillwater had 12, Hibbing 11, Duluth East and Cambridge-Isanti nine each, Grand Rapids/Greenway seven and Duluth Marshall four.
The Wolverines had one champion in the tournament, Mayme Scott, who won the fourth-singles title. She beat Morgan Okerlund of Cambridge-Isanti 6-2, 6-1.
Lydia Delich of Rock Ridge advanced into the finals, but she fell to Ella Sell of Pine City by the scores of 6-4, 6-2.
Alli Fink of the Wolverines placed second at third singles, falling to Brooke Boland of Pine City, 6-4, 6-3.
At third doubles, Sydney Speltz and Ayla Troutwine would place second, falling to Brenna Youngbauer and Leah Roubinek of Pine City, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 in the finals.
For the Bluejackets, Bella Vincent placed second at second singles, falling to Evie Porta of Cambridge-Isanti, 6-1, 6-0.
Aune Boben placed third at No. 3 singles. She beat Molly Pierce of Grand Rapids/Greenway, 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles, Anna Beaudette and Julia Lindseth advanced to first-doubles finals and placed second, falling to Allison Unverzagt and Sophia Lahti of Pine City, 6-3, 5-7. 11-9.
Other results were as follows:
At first singles, Delich defeated Ava Lowman of Cambridge-Isanti, 6-1, 6-0; Karina Fischer of Stillwater downed Danica Mark of Duluth Marshall, 6-2, 6-0; Mercedes Furin of Hibbing beat Taryn Hamling of Grand Rapids/Greenway 6-2, 6-3; and Sell of beat Isla Pepelnjak of Duluth East 6-0, 6-3.
In the semifinals, Delich beat Fischer 6-1, 6-1, and Sell downed Furin, 6-1, 6-4.
In the third-place match, Fischer downed Furin 6-1, 6-1.
In the consolation round, Mark defeated Lowman 6-3, 7-5; and Hamling beat Pepelnjak 6-3, 7-5.
Hamling would beat Mark 6-1, 7-5 in the consolation finals, and in the seventh-place match, Pepelnjak downed Lowman, 6-0, 6-3.
———
At second singles, Bella Vincent of Hibbing beat Jazzy
Kruse of Stillwater 6-3, 6-2;
Taran Dimberio of Duluth East beat Brooke Odland of Marshall, 6-3, 6-1; Katelyn Torrel of Rock Ridge downed Addison Sell of Pine City 3-6, 6-3, 11-9; and Evie Porta of Cambridge-Isanti beat Lindsey Tulla of Grand Rapids/Greenway, 4-6, 6-1, 10-4.
In the semifinals, Vincent downed Dimberio 6-1, 7-5, and Porta beat Torrel 6-3, 6-2.
In the third-place match, Dimberio downed Torrel, 6-1, 6-1.
In the consolation round, Kruse beat Odland, 6-1, 6-0, and Sell downed Tulla 6-1, 6-0.
Sell would down Kruse, 6-2, 6-2, and Tulla beat Odland 6-3, 6-2.
In the consolation final, Sell downed Kruse, 6-2, 6-2, and in the seventh-place match, Tulla beat Odland 6-3, 6-2.
———
At third singles, Boland of beat Erin Baker of Cambridge-Isanti, 6-0, 6-1; Fink downed Taylor Erickson of Stillwater, 5-7, 6-4, 10-4; Pierce of beat Emma Adamski of Marshall, 6-4, 6-1; and Boben of beat Ella Johnson of Duluth East 6-3, 6-2.
Fink beat Pierce 6-0, 6-0, and Boland downed Boben 6-0, 6-1.
In the semifinals, Fink beat Pierce, 6-0, 6-0, and Boland downed Boben, 6-0, 6-1.
In the finals, Boland downed Fink 6-4, 6-3.
In the consolation bracket, Erickson downed Adamski 6-0, 6-0, and Baker beat Johnson 6-3, 6-0.
In the consolation final, Erickson downed Baker, 6-1, 6-3.
In the seventh-place match, Johnson beat Adamski 6-0, 6-0.
———
At fourth singles, Okerlund beat Kenedi Koland of Hibbing 6-2, 6-2; Charlotte Moss of Grand Rapids/Greenway beat Rebecca Kassie of Stillwater 6-2, 6-1; Scott beat Ava
Revior of Duluth East, 6-1, 7-5; and Lily Struss of Pine City downed Daria Devko of Marshall, 6-0, 6-0.
In the semifinals, Okerlund beat Moss, 6-4, 6-2, and Scott downed Struss, 6-0, 6-4.
In the consolation bracket, Kassie downed Koland 4-6, 6-1, 11-9, and Revior beat Devko, 6-0, 6-0.
In the consolation finals, Revior beat Kassie 6-2, 6-2.
In the seventh-place match, Koland downed Devko, 6-1, 6-0.
———
At No. 1 doubles, Caroline Ahcan and Hannah Lafrenier of Grand Rapids/Greenway defeated Norah Powell and Ella McCarthy of Duluth East 4-6,. 6-3, 10-6; Beaudette and Lindseth beat Rebecca Landheer and Grace Strandberg of Marshall, 6-1, 6-1; Lahti and Unverzagt of Pine City beat Abigail Sullivan and Claire Rewertz of Hibbing, 5-7, 7-5, 10-7; and Morgan Perkins and Haley Swanson of Stillwater beat Leslie Bleess and Isabelle Sullivan of Cambridge-Isanti 6-2, 6-2.
In the semifinals, Beaudette and Lindseth downed Ahcan and Lafrenier 6-0, 6-2, and Lahti and Unverzagt beat Perkins and Swanson, 6-3, 6-3.
In the finals, Lahti and Unverzagt beat Beaudette and Lindseth, 6-3, 5-7, 11-9.
In the consolation bracket, Landheer and Strandberg beat Powell and McCarthy, 7-6 (7-5), and Sullivan and Rewertz downed Bleess and Sullivan, 6-2, 6-3.
In the consolation finals, Sullivan and Rewertz beat Landheer and Strandberg, 6-2, 6-2.
In the seventh-place match, Powell and McCarthy downed Bleess and Sullivan, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.
———
At second doubles, Paige Maki and Mylee Young of Rock Ridge beat Opal Valeri and Heidi Rasch of Hibbing 6-2, 7-5; Grace Cichon and Caroline Berkness of Stillwater beat Christina Duncan and Sylvie Markham of Duluth East 3-6, 7-6 (9-7), 10-8; Claire Emmons and Malia Mikyska of Pine City beat Alyssa Ohman and Emma Moran of Grand Rapids/Greenway 6-1, 6-0; and Hannah Bingham and Lyla Hajek of Cambridge-Isanti beat Olivia Pipho and Saanvi Naveen of Marshall 6-0, 6-0.
In the semifinals, Cichon and Berkness beat Maki and Young 7-6 (5), 206, 10-3, and Emmons and Mikyska beat Bingham and Hajek 6-2, 6-4.
In the finals, Emmons and Mikyska defeated Cihon and Berkness 6-3, 6-4.
In the third-place match, Bingham and Hajek downed Maki and Young, 6-2, 6-4.
In the consolation bracket, Valeri and Rasch beat Duncan and Markham, 6-2, 6-3, and Pipho and Naveen beat Ohman and Moran, 6-2, 6-4.
In the fifth-place match, Valeri and Rasch beat Pipho and Naveen 6-0, 6-1.
In the seventh-place match, Dunan and Markham beat Ohman and Moran 6-0, 6-3.
———
At third doubles, Bella Jaynes and Iris Hendrickson of Hibbing beat Elle Kovach and Brigget St. John of Marshall 6-4, 6-3; Sydney Spelts and Ayla Troutwine of Rock Ridge feat Ava Staskivige and Abby Zimme and Grand Rapids/Greenway 6-1, 6-1; Anya Lowman and Ainsley Doom of Cambridge-Isanti beat Sammy Woodhull and Isabel Marshik of Duluth East 6-2, 6-4; and Youngbauer and Roubinek beat Olivia McLaughlin and Sarah Dollerschell of Stillwater 6-2, 6-3.
In the semifinals, Spelts and Troutwine beat McCormick and Jaynes, 6-1, 6-1, and Roubinek and Youngbauer baet Lowman and Doom, 6-0, 6-0.
In the finals, Roubinek and Youngbauer downed Spelts and Troutwine, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.
In the third-place match, Lowman and Doom beat Hendrickson and Jaynes, 6-3, 6-3.
On the consolation side of the bracket, Kovach and St. John beat Staskivige and Zimme 6-3, 4-6, 12-10, and Woodhull and Marshik downed McLaughlin and Dollerschell, 6-0, 6-2.
In the fifth-place match, Dollerschell and McLaughlin downed Kovach and St. John 6-2, 6-1.
In the seventh-place match, Woodhull and Marshik beat Staskivige and Zimme 6-1, 6-2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.