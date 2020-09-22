HIBBING — For the past two seasons, Lauren Peterson was coaching the seventh-grade Hibbing volleyball team.
Now, Peterson finds herself at the upper level as she was hired to coach the Bluejacket varsity team team, but her first season at the helm of the team was being delayed by COVID-19.
Peterson, who also coached three years of junior high volleyball in the Eveleth-Gilbert from 2009-11, took the suspension of play in stride even though it delayed her coaching debut.
Peterson took some consolation in the fact that volleyball was being moved to the spring, but all of that changed Monday when the Minnesota State High School League voted to reinstate the sport this fall.
On Sept. 28, Peterson will make her coaching debut when practice begins for real at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
“I’m ready for the challenge,” Peterson said. “I wanted to help out the older group in a competitive atmosphere. That’s why I chose to be the varsity coach. I’ve been playing volleyball since the fifth-grade.
“I feel I’ve gotten to a place where I know the game well, and I want to hone in those skills and leadership skills as well. Honestly, it’s about leading by example, trying to stay positive everyday and bringing in that competitive atmosphere. That will be beneficial.”
Peterson, who is a counselor at the Lincoln Elementary School, knew the vote was taking place, but she didn’t have the time to keep track of the proceedings.
“I was and I wasn’t,” she said. “I stay busy during my day job, so I had a distraction, which was nice. I was pushing for the spring, but I’m fine starting now. We’re taking the season as it comes, but I was staying realistic.
“This has been happening everywhere and to everyone. It’s a different year. I’m looking forward to the challenge of it, but if we didn’t have a season, we’d just take it.”
Peterson did have mixed emotions when the decision to play finally came down.
“I didn’t feel like we were getting cheated out of anything,” Peterson said. “It didn’t make me feel bad or anything like that. I did feel bad for the players that want to play, especially the seniors. That’s who I felt the worst for, if we didn’t have a season.”
The vote set the wheels have been set in motion, and there’s plenty of things that need to be done when practice begins.
“I was a little nervous at first,” Peterson said. “I have to have tryouts. I have to hire an assistant coach. I have to hire a seventh-grade coach. Thinking about it, I’m more relaxed, and I feel the team will be more relaxed.”
Peterson had been working with her team when the high school league opened up that three-week window to host 12 practices, so she has become acquainted with some of her players. She only had four of those meetings as of Monday.
How have Peterson’s players handled the situation?
“They’re handling it well,” she said. “There weren’t many strong reactions either way. We’re happy to be on the court.”
There will be some logistical things to work out, and the number of games will be limited to 14, with no tournaments.
On the court, there’s the regular COVID regulations.
“The players and myself have to wear masks,” Peterson said. “I have to clean the volleyballs before and after every practice. I have to keep the numbers lower than 25 at a practice.
“As for the games, you take what you can get. I feel happy for all of us, especially the players.”
