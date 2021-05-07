Perkovich leads Cherry past Ely, 10-6

Cherry 10,

Ely 6

At Ely, Cherry’s Mason Perkovich was strong on the mound and at the plate Thursday as he led his squad to a 10-6 victory over Ely.

Perkovich tossed five innings of eight-hit ball, while walking two and allowing five runs in a winning effort. He also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and two RBI. Reliever Nick Peterson went 1 ⅔ innings, surrendering one run on one hit.

The Tigers also got two hits and one RBI from Jake Koskela, three hits (including a double) from Landan Kilpela and two hits from Trevor Graves. Cherry had a total of nine hits.

Ely put together nine hits and was led by Will Davies with three hits, including a double. Lane Anderson and Eddie Prijatel chipped in with two hits apiece. Davies also took the loss in 5 ⅔ innings of work. He fanned eight, while giving up 10 runs on eight hits and walking four.

Ely head coach Frank Ivancich said the game was a little bit back and forth and his club was plagued by five errors, including three in the first.

