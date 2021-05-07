Perkovich leads Cherry past Ely, 10-6

Cherry 10,
Ely 6
At Ely, Cherry’s Mason Perkovich was strong on the mound and at the plate Thursday as he led his squad to a 10-6 victory over Ely.
Perkovich tossed five innings of eight-hit ball, while walking two and allowing five runs in a winning effort. He also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and two RBI. Reliever Nick Peterson went 1 ⅔ innings, surrendering one run on one hit.
The Tigers also got two hits and one RBI from Jake Koskela, three hits (including a double) from Landan Kilpela and two hits from Trevor Graves. Cherry had a total of nine hits.
Ely put together nine hits and was led by Will Davies with three hits, including a double. Lane Anderson and Eddie Prijatel chipped in with two hits apiece. Davies also took the loss in 5 ⅔ innings of work. He fanned eight, while giving up 10 runs on eight hits and walking four.
Ely head coach Frank Ivancich said the game was a little bit back and forth and his club was plagued by five errors, including three in the first.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.