Pequot Lakes too deep for Giants

AURORA — Mesabi East knew they had a big challenge ahead of them heading into Friday’s home game against Pequot Lakes.
The game plan was to keep the Patriots off the 3-point line, which was successful as the Giants limited them to five shots made from long range.
However, Pequot Lakes (11-2) was too deep overall and the visitors went on to score a 73-61 victor over Mesabi East.
“They were pretty deep,’’ Giants head coach Chris Whiting said. “You couldn’t back off any one of them.’’ He added they had four solid scorers, if not five, and their level of play didn’t drop off when the bench players entered the contest.
Pequot Lakes got off to an early 14-4 lead, with Kora Forsline scoring both baskets for the Giants.
Hannah Hannuksela (23 points for the night) got in on the action with a pair of 3-pointers, while Forsline (16 points for the night) added a singleton and a 3-pointer to make it 21-15.
The Patriots kept coming at the Giants, taking advantage of any miss or turnover they had to extend the lead to 32-23 by halftime.
Forsline kept up her strong play to cut the deficit to 34-27, but a 16-8 run for the Patriots made it 48-31.
Mesabi East got down by as many as 18 points at 57-39. However, they never gave up.
A pair of steals by Alexa Fossell, a 3-pointer by Aaliyah Sahr, a driving basket by Hannuksela, 3-pointers by Stevie Hakala and Hannuksela, plus a pair of free throws by Kailey Fossell had the lead down to 66-58 with 1:40 to play.
However, the Giants were forced to foul with time running out. Pequot Lakes took full advantage by going 18-for-20 at the line, which helped them secure the win.
Whiting was impressed with the outings of both Forsline and Hannuksela.
In the post, Forsline was strong rebounding and getting to the rim.
“She’s got to realize that she can do that all night long,’’ Whiting said. “If she wants to, she can really go for it. She works really hard in there,’’ both offensively and defensively.
“Hannah had a nice night,’’ Whiting said. “She played under control and let the ball game come to her.’’
The rally for Mesabi East pleased Whiting, as well. “I was happy how they turned it around and made it a game.’’
Mesabi East (6-9) hosts Two Harbors on Thursday.
Pequot Lakes 32 41 — 73
Mesabi East 23 38 — 61
PL: Isabel Larson 14, Kelsi Martini 12, Maci Martini 19, Elisa Flaws 2, Sydnie Wgeishofski 1, Morgan Eckes 7, Afton Crocker 4, Lauren Schultz 8, Ella Kratochvill 6. 3-pointers: Larson 2, M. Martini 3. Free throws: 18-20.
ME: Aaliyah Sahr 5, Alexa Fossell 4, Hannah Hannuksela 23, Kailey Fossell 3, Kora Forsline 16, Stevie Hakala 8, Elli Theel 2. 3-pointers: Sahr 1, Hannuksela 3, Forsline 1, Hakala 2. Free throws: 16-23. Fouled out: Hannuksela.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Ely 63,
North Woods 60
At Ely, the Timberwolves rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to knock off the visiting Grizzlies for the first time since 2014.
The contest was close down the stretch and Ely came up big. Joey Bianco hit a driving basket with 1:31 to play for a two-point lead and Emmett Faltesek made two clutch free throws with 14 seconds left for a three-point Timberwolves advantage. North Woods had one last chance at a 3-pointer, but it was off the mark and Ely secured the 63-60 victory.
Defense was key for the Wolves with North Woods being held to just 18 second-half points.
Ely (10-3) plays at Nashwauk-Keewatin at 2 p.m. Saturday.
N. Woods 42 18 — 60
Ely 30 33 — 63
NW: Darius Goggleye 19, Jared Chiabotti 10, TJ Chiabotti 17, Davis Kleppe 8, Brenden Chiabotti 3, Alex Hartway 3. 3-pointers: TJ Chiabotti 5, Kleppe 2, B. Chiabotti 1, Hartway 1. Free throws: 7-14. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
Ely: Joey Bianco 18, Brock LaTourell 5, Mason Davis 2, Emmett Faltesek 14, Will Davies 10, Harry Simons 14. 3-pointers: Simons 4, Faltesek 2, Davies 2, Bianco 1, Latourell 1. Free throws: 5-7. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
Nashwauk-Keewatin 93,
Bigfork 48
At Bigfork, the Spartans had four players in double figures Friday in a 93-48 victory over the Huskies.
Brent Keranen’s 13 points put him into the 1,000 career point club, while Gaige Waldvogel led all scorers with 26 points. Daniel Clusiau also hit for 21, while Keegan Warmuth dropped in 15.
For the Huskies, Jared Lovdahl came into the contest needing 31 points to hit 1,000 for his career. He ended the game with 31 points.
N-K 62 31 — 93
Bigfork 22 26 — 48
N-K: Gaige Waldvogel 26, Marcus Moore 3, Daniel Clusiau 21, Jeff Lorenz 5, Conner Perryman 5, Daniel Olson 3, Keegan Warmuth 15, Isaiah Austed 2, Brent Keranen 13. 3-pointers: Waldvogel 6, Moore 1, Clusiau 2, Perryman 1, Lorenz, Dan Olson 1, Keranen 1. Free throws: 5-12. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
BF: Jared Lovdahl 32, Colton Rahier 4, Jhace Pearson 3, Bradley Haley 9, 3-pointers: Jared 1. Free throws: 7-16. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
