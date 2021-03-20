Pequot Lakes stifle Virginia’s offense in win

PEQUOT LAKES — The No. 6 seed Blue Devils struggled to solve the defense of No. 3 seed Pequot Lakes in the first half and fell behind 39-15 at the break.
Virginia adjusted to the “good half court pressure’’ of Pequot Lakes, but could never get closer than 12 as they lost on the road, 77-54.
“In the first half, we weren’t aggressive enough attacking. We were just too tentative,’’ said head coach Spencer Aune. “In the second half, we did an excellent job of really attacking it and playing our game.
Rian Aune and Lexiss Trygg (returning fully from an ankle injury) both put in 17 points to lead the Blue Devils.
While the lead was cut to 12 in the second stanza, “we couldn’t get over that 10-point hump. I thought the heart the girls showed was tremendous,’’ coach Aune said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the way the girls finished this most unusual season.’’
Maci and Kelsi Martini of Pequot Lakes (18-2) gave Virginia trouble, especially in the first half, knocking down the open looks they were given.
“I thought we did a great job in the second half,’’ he added.
Aune said he was happy for Trygg being able to return and all of his girls being able to play one more game together. He also said Rian Aune shot real well, including knocking down five 3-pointers.
The Blue Devils finished the season at 13-7 and will graduate two seniors (Trygg and Sophie Christofferson) in the spring.
“We’re going to miss having the seniors. They both gave it their all today,’’ Aune said..
Virginia 15 39 — 54
Pequot Lakes 39 38 — 77
VHS: Anna Fink 9, Rian Aune 17, Emma Lamppa 5, Lexiss Trygg 17, Kelsey Squires 6. 3-pointers: Aune 5, Lamppa 1, Squires 2. Free throws: 6-9.
PL: Charly Chaney 3, Isabel Larson 10, Kelsi Martini 14, Maci Martini 23, Morgan Eckes 8, Afton Crocker 7, Lauren Schultz 10, Ella Kratochvil 2. 3-pointers: Chaney 1, Larson 2, M. Martini 3, Crocker 1. Free throws: 24-33.
No. 1 Esko 61,
No. 8 Eveleth-Gilbert 31
At Esko, the No. 1-seed Eskomos showed exactly why they earned that ranking with a 61-31 win over No. 8 Eveleth-Gilbert.
“They play really tough defense,’’ said head coach Karwin Marks, whose team was held to 14 first-half points.
The Golden Bears wanted to play their own brand of tough defense, but Jayden Karppinen was hard to stop as she poured in 26 points, including five 3-pointers in the first half.
“We knew we had to play our best game of the year to be in the game,’’ he said, but it just didn’t work out. “We had a handful of miscues and they played well.’’
Marks was proud to say his team never gave up and played tough right to the end. Overall, E-G didn’t have enough to beat a team like that, he added.
Looking back on the 12-87 season, Marks was more than happy with what his team accomplished, including the first home playoff win in seven years and the first winning season in six years.
“We hit every goal we set out to get. They definitely had to have a good season to do those things that haven’t been done in a long time.’’
Marks added that he is going to miss seniors Elli Jankila, Amara Wilcox and Cadyn Krmpotich.
At the same time, he feels “really confident moving forward with the team we have coming back’’ and is “excited about the future.’’
E-G 14 17 — 31
Esko 36 25 — 61
E-G: Anna Westby 2, Lydia Delich 4, Amara Wilcox 5, Morgan Marks 3, Elli Jankila 12, Cadyn Krmpotich 5. 3-pointers: Wilcox 1, Marks 1. Free throws: 3-6. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
Esko: Jayden Karppinen 26, Aila Gabel 5, Avery Kuklinski 4, Mallory Sunnarborg 7, Ava Korby 7, Emily Rengo 3, Rachel Antonutti 3, Brenna Stark 4, Kyra Johnson 2. 3-pointers: Karppinen 6, Gabel 1, Korby 1, Rengo 1, Antonutti 1. Free throws: 9-16. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.
Duluth Marshall 76,
Mesabi East 62
At Duluth, No. 7 seed Mesabi East played No. 1 seed Marshall tough through about three quarters before the Hilltoppers pulled away for a 76-62 Section 7AA quarterfinal victory.
The Giants kept Marshall standout Gianna Kneepkens relatively in check, but she still finished with 25 points in the contest.
“We made her work hard for her points,’’ head coach Chris Whiting said. “I was happy how they played. We gave them a run for it.’’
Hannah Hannuksela, who recently scored her 2,000th career point, dropped in 22 points, while Kora Forsline added 16 and Aaliyah Sahr hit for 12.
Whiting said the difference in the game came about three-quarters of the way through the contest when Mesabi East got called for a charge. That gave the momentum to Marshall and they took advantage of it. He also credited the other Marshall players for hitting their shots.
Whiting was pleased for the most part with “how the offense looked.’’ The Giants are not a high scoring team, but he was happy with the 62 points they did put up.
Mesabi East
Mesabi East 35 27 — 62
Duluth Marshall 37 39 — 76
ME: Aaliyah Sahr 12, Alexa Fossell 4, Hannah Hannuksela 22, Kora Forsline 16, Stevie Hakala 2, Elli Theel 2, Maija Hill 4. 3-pointers: Sahr 2, Fossell 1, Hannuksela 2. Free throws: 5-8. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None
DM: Ava Meierotto 15, Gianna Kneepkens 25, Merlea Mrozik 9, Laila Monroe 12, Dasia Starks 15. 3-pointers: Meierotto 5, Kneepkens 2, Mrozik 2, Starks 3. Free throws: 4-7. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Section 7A Quarterfinals
No. 1 Nashwauk-Keewatin 77,
No. 8 Chisholm 44
At Nashwauk, the Spartans knocked off Chisholm, 77-44 to advance to Wednesday’s semifinals against No. 5 seed Northland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.